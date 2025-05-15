As L.A. officials assess the merits of a water taxi system designed to reduce car traffic at the 2028 Olympics, the Games’ organizers have set their sights on another expressway.

LA28, the committee charged with planning L.A.’s third Summer Games, is partnering with San José-based aerospace company Archer Aviation to assemble a fleet of electric air taxis designed in part to divert Olympics traffic to the sky, Archer said in a statement Thursday.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Archer’s air taxis will offer 10- to 20-minute flights using a network of vertiports throughout the city, including at SoFi Stadium, LAX and other hubs from Santa Monica to Orange County.

They will cater to spectators and VIPs, allowing them to travel between sporting events without having to navigate L.A. traffic, the company said.

“Imagine an Olympic event taking place in Dodger Stadium, and then having to get back to SoFi for the medal ceremony,” Archer Aviation CEO Adam Goldstein said in an interview. “How are you going to get there if you’re stuck in two hours [of] traffic?”

The cutting-edge aircraft are part of a large-scale effort by LA28 organizers to put on a “car-free” Olympics that will allow the city to better manage the Games’ expected 15 million attendees — and make headway toward a more sustainable transportation future.

“Our vision is to fundamentally reimagine the Olympic and Paralympic Games experience, and this partnership represents an incredible opportunity to deliver something unprecedented, showcasing the very best of what Los Angeles has to offer on the world stage,” LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said in the statement.

Archer’s four-passenger electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft were created to bring the benefits of helicopter travel to the masses.

“There’s a reason wealthy and famous people use helicopters — they’re extremely convenient,” Goldstein said, adding that Archer’s aircraft are safer and quieter than conventional helicopters.

Founded in 2018, Archer last year received clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration to test its aircraft commercially ahead of an official public launch. The company has announced plans to launch commercial service in L.A., New York and Abu Dhabi.

Archer did not disclose how much the helicopter rides would cost, but Goldstein said his goal is to keep prices on par with a high-end ride share like Uber Lux, he said. Like Uber, Archer will field ride requests through an app.

With a projected 50-vehicle fleet for the 2028 Olympics, demand is likely to outweigh supply.

On top of public transport, Archer’s air taxis will also provide emergency services and security support at the Games, Goldstein said.

“We’re perfectly situated to do that kind of stuff,” he said. “So it’ll be lots of scenarios with what the vehicles will be used for there.”

Archer Aviation’s stock closed Wednesday at $11.84, up 6%.

The company reported a loss of $93 million in the quarter ended March 31, saying in a regulatory filing it is has “devoted substantial effort and capital resources to the design and development of its planned aircraft.”