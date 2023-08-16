A trend surrounding a female body part known as the labia minora has been circulating TikTok with videos that might make you double-take.

Explore the eye-opening content surrounding the labia minora trend as HITC delves into TikTok reaction videos and educational content that has sparked from the social media topic.

Photo Illustration by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Labia Minora trend on TikTok sparks curiosity

The “labia minora” is defined as a pair of small cutaneous folds that begins at the clitoris and extends downward, as per online definitions via National Library of Medicine.

A TikTok user named @jessica_ann_pin shared her take on the labia minora trend and began her viral video with the following statement:

“I’ve noticed a trend where a lot of women are showing their labia minora handing down in a see-through dress.”

READ MORE: Meaning behind Rich Men North of Richmond lyrics as ‘powerful’ song praised on TikTok

The clip has since reached over 3 million views, more than 47,000 likes, and a comment section full of curiosity, confusion and support.

A lot of confused users are yet to see the labia minora videos show up on their TikTok For You Page and seemed to be surprised to hear this was supposedly a trend on the platform.

Another creator named @shesmytranquility1 recently stitched Jessica Pin’s original video, reacting to the labia minora trend and jokingly hinting at her followers to tag her in the clips:

“Who is doing this? What side of TikTok is this on? Where can I find it?”

TikTok videos that will make you double take

TikTok comments suggest that Jessica Pin was referring to creators such as a TikToker named @brunette.dr who upload videos while wearing a see-through dress, meaning the shape of the labia minora is supposedly on display.

The content has surprised many viewers who weren’t expecting the revealing videos to show on social media, and many seem to double-take the clips.

Educational content sparked from the social media trend

Along with the surprised reactions to the labia minora trend, educational content has also begun to circulate on social media.

Jessica Pin is a US advocate with the goal of comprehensive and equitable coverage of the clitoral anatomy in Obstetrics & Gynaecology textbooks.

When sharing her take on the labia minora trend with her TikTok followers, the creator pointed out that she only ever sees “positive comments from men” reacting to the videos, before suggesting:

“I think that the whole idea that the labia minora shouldn’t stick out is a fake beauty standard pushed for profit by female genital cosmetic surgeons.”

The advocate continues to build on her opinion:

“I also think that it stems from cultural suppression of female sexuality”, and therefore “prominent labia minora and prominent clitorises have been considered taboo historically and the expectation has been that female external genitals must be invisible.”

Another user named @gal_talk_ shared their realization surrounding the labia minora, suggesting that females have been “gaslit” into thinking they “should all look like a Barbie.”

Along with the educational content that has followed the trend, some comedic comments also popped up on various platforms.

A Twitter user pointed out that a TikTok comment by @gretch simply responded to the labia minora videos by jokingly stating that the body part is being referred to with its “government name”: