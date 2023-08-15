While Labor Day may not be as big of a shopping holiday as Black Friday or Prime Day, you can still score significant discounts on home gym equipment and nutrition supplements.

This year, Labor Day is Monday, September 5, 2023. If you’ve been wanting to replace your rusty barbell, refresh your wardrobe with gym leggings, or buy a treadmill so you don’t have to run outdoors when it starts getting cold and gloomy, check out our favorite Labor Day fitness equipment sales below. We found discounts on everything from high-quality adjustable dumbbells to top-rated cardio machines. We even found deals on the best protein powders and other supplements to help you stay on top of your nutrition as the holiday season approaches.

The Best Labor Day Fitness Sales

Here’s a roundup of the best Labor Day fitness deals from some of our favorite brands:

Labor Day Fitness Deals by Product Type

Cardio Equipment

Assault Fitness: Save $100 on the new AssaultRower Pro

Save $100 on the new AssaultRower Pro Aviron: Save up to $200 on rowers and bundles, plus get two months of free programming with a family membership

Save up to $200 on rowers and bundles, plus get two months of free programming with a family membership Bowflex: Save up to $489 and get free shipping

Save up to $489 and get free shipping Echelon: Save 15% sitewide, excluding open box items and special offers (starts August 21)

Save 15% sitewide, excluding open box items and special offers (starts August 21) Horizon Fitness: Save up to $500 on select ellipticals and exercise bikes

Save up to $500 on select ellipticals and exercise bikes Hydrow: Save $100 when you subscribe

Save $100 when you subscribe Life Fitness: Save up to 50% on outlet equipment

Save up to 50% on outlet equipment NordicTrack: Save up to $500 on rowing machines, ellipticals, and treadmills, plus save $1,000 on the NordicTrack Vault and $700 on the Fusion Studio

Save up to $500 on rowing machines, ellipticals, and treadmills, plus save $1,000 on the NordicTrack Vault and $700 on the Fusion Studio ProForm: Save up to $300 on various cardio equipment

Save up to $300 on various cardio equipment Schwinn + Nautilus: Free shipping on all bikes and ellipticals

Free shipping on all bikes and ellipticals Sole Fitness: Discounts on all F-series treadmills

Discounts on all F-series treadmills TrueForm: Save $1,000 or more on curved treadmills

Strength Equipment

Fringe Sport: Save up to 40% on kettlebells, plus free shipping

Save up to 40% on kettlebells, plus free shipping REP Fitness: Save up to $150 on functional trainers, weight benches, bumper plates, and more

Save up to $150 on functional trainers, weight benches, bumper plates, and more Titan Fitness: Save up to 40%, plus get free shipping

Save up to 40%, plus get free shipping TRX: Save 15% on TRX bundles

Nutrition and Supplements

Legion: BOGO deals on select supplements

BOGO deals on select supplements MyProtein: BOGO deals plus 25% off with code SAVE25

BOGO deals plus 25% off with code SAVE25 Transparent Labs: 10% off when you subscribe; free shipping on orders of $99 or more

Apparel

Backcountry: Up to 60% off hiking, camping, skiing, and biking equipment

Up to 60% off hiking, camping, skiing, and biking equipment Nike : Up to 60% off men’s and women’s apparel and footwear

: Up to 60% off men’s and women’s apparel and footwear Reebok: Up to 50% off men’s and women’s apparel and footwear with the code BACKTOSCHOOL

Up to 50% off men’s and women’s apparel and footwear with the code BACKTOSCHOOL Under Armour: Up to 25% off select styles

Gear and Accessories

Garmin: Up to $150 off smartwatches

How To Find the Best Labor Day Fitness Sales

There are plenty of ways you can save money on workout equipment this Labor Day. To maximize your savings, follow the tips below.

Make a Plan

If you’re a fitness junkie like me, you’ll want to buy all the things at once, especially when brands offer steep discounts. But you likely also have bills to pay and families and pets to care for, and you probably want to keep some money stashed away for unexpected emergencies.

It helps to make a plan and stick to it when plotting your purchases during shopping holidays. This way, you won’t fall victim to “shiny object syndrome” and spend more money than you budgeted for. You’ll also be less likely to experience buyer’s remorse when a new exercise bike or barbell that you really didn’t need shows up at your door.

Research the Pricing History

Retailers are notorious for inflating the original prices of their products right before a major holiday to make their discounts look even better. To ensure you get a good deal, keep tabs on your desired item’s price in the weeks leading up to Labor Day. If it doesn’t change but then drops by a significant percentage for Labor Day weekend, you’re probably getting a good deal. But if the price goes up by 20 percent the week before Labor Day and then the brand offers a 20 percent discount for the holiday weekend, you won’t save any money.

CamelCamelCamel is an excellent price history checker for products on Amazon. Chrome extensions like Honey or SlickDeals work well for Amazon and other retailers. Honey allows you to create Droplists of the items you want to track and will send you notifications when prices drop. SlickDeals functions similarly and lets you create alerts for your desired products. SlickDeals doesn’t provide historical prices, though — this extension only starts tracking an item’s price once you create an alert for it.