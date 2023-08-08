Regional Labor MP Darren West has lashed out at critics of the WA government’s Aboriginal Cultural Heritage legislation as the government prepares to announce sweeping changes to the laws.

The WA government is set to announce it’s scrapping the law this morning Darren West says it’s been a difficult time for Indigenous people

Darren West says it’s been a difficult time for Indigenous people But farmers say issues with the changes are likely to persist

Mr West has been on the receiving end of that criticism at times, fronting up to community meetings about the laws as a parliamentary secretary and upper house MP for the agricultural region.

He previously acknowledged the rollout of the laws could have been better, but arriving at Parliament today, he said there needed to be a “reset”.

“It’s been pretty disappointing. I got booed and given the finger for acknowledging country. That’s not OK,” he said.

“I think everybody needs to look at this through the lens of Aboriginal people. It must be a difficult time for them.

“Why can’t we advance the cause of Aboriginal people just once without copping all this hate poured all over them and anyone who tries?

“It’s not easy when you try and do the right thing, and there’s people that aren’t always trying to do the right thing.”

The Premier, Attorney General and Aboriginal Affairs Minister are set to make an announcement about the laws at 10:30am WST.

Legislation to stop another Juukan Gorge

The farmer-turned-politician made the comments ahead of an early meeting of Labor MPs, who were last night briefed on the proposed changes to the reformed laws which have only been in place for little over a month.

While developed long before, that legislation was ushered through parliament in a matter of days in 2021 in the wake of Rio Tinto’s destruction of Juukan Gorge – two 46,000-year-old rock shelters in WA’s Pilbara – in a bid to better protect locations of Aboriginal cultural heritage across the state.

Even then it was met with opposition, including from Aboriginal groups, some of whom felt they had not been adequately consulted.

Wayne Bergmann says the government needs to get all stakeholder groups around the table.(ABC News)

Many also wanted traditional owners to be given a formal right of consultation or appeal, which neither the old legislation nor the 2021 regime allowed for.

Allowing that process is something Nyikina Mangala and Joombarn-buru traditional owner Wayne Bergmann has highlighted as a necessary first step to improving cultural heritage protections in WA.

“Juukan Gorge is the classic case. That inquiry really highlighted the lack of appeal mechanism,” he said.

Farmers’ cost concerns

In the lead up to the reforms taking effect from July 1, the opposition and farming groups in particular began to more loudly voice their concerns about the changes.

Their key issues were around the complexity of the new regime and the costs people could face if their property needed to be surveyed for cultural heritage by local Aboriginal groups.

Those concerns have dogged the government since as it’s struggled to allay the concerns of both landowners and native title owners.

On Friday, the ABC confirmed the government had decided to scrap the 2021 laws in a bid to resolve those flaring tensions.

An announcement on exactly how that will work is expected later this morning.

But even if the government goes ahead with scrapping the 2021 laws, WA Farmers President John Hassell said issues would persist – both for farmers and the protection of Aboriginal cultural heritage.

John Hassell says reverting back to the old act, without significant changes, was not the answer either.(ABC News)

“I think if you enact the old legislation, we’ll be in just about as much trouble if they don’t make changes to that,” he said yesterday.

“I think what needs to change also is the huge fines that are in place – they’re not as big as in the new act, but we need to work together to make cultural heritage work.”

In a joint statement, First Nations community leaders — including Slim Parker, Kado Muir, Anne Poelina, Clayton Lewis, and Hannah McGlade — have urged the government to commit to co-designing the cultural heritage laws with Aboriginal people.

“The premier must convene an urgent roundtable of First Nations leaders to do this,” the statement read.

Resources sector demands certainty

One of Australia’s biggest lithium miners says the confusion around the laws have created “uncertainty” for the resources sector.

Pilbara Minerals operates the Pilgangoora lithium mine, 120 kilometres from Port Hedland.

The company’s managing director Dale Henderson told reporters at the Diggers and Dealers Mining Forum in Kalgoorlie it was vital the government gets it right.

Pilbara Minerals chief executive Dale Henderson says the mining industry wants clarity around the issue.

“All companies are looking for clarity in that regard,” he said.

“There’s change underway which presents uncertainty.

“I think like most groups, we’re looking for certainty around what the changes are and we watch with great interest to see what transpires.”