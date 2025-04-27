AMMAN — Complaints filed by domestic workers and their employers continue to shed light on ongoing labour challenges in Jordan, particularly concerning migrant workers’ rights, according to recent official figures.

In a statement made available to The Jordan Times, the Ministry of Labour said that 125 complaints were submitted by domestic workers during the first quarter of this year, of which 89 have been resolved.

The data revealed that 20 complaints were filed directly by workers, while 105 were submitted through recruitment agencies. On the employers’ side, 172 complaints were recorded during the same period, with 110 cases resolved and 72 still under review by labour inspectors.

Regarding human trafficking, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit handled one case of forced labour during the first quarter, according to the Central Inspection Directorate at the Labour Ministry.

Tamkeen for Legal Aid and Human Rights previously told The Jordan Times that poor working conditions continue to expose domestic workers to exploitation.

“These include long hours without fair compensation, delayed or unpaid wages, and unsafe working environments,” the organisation said, warning that the documented complaints represent only part of a broader, ongoing problem.

Labour rights expert Baraa Jameel said that the volume of complaints reflects deeper systemic issues. “The rising number of complaints shows the urgent need for stronger protections for migrant workers. Guaranteeing fair treatment must be a national priority,” she stressed.