Jeremy Hunt has accused Rachel Reeves of peddling “fairy tale” economics after Labour’s shadow chancellor set out her stall to voters in her conference speech.

Ms Reeves used her address in Liverpool to insist she would stick to a set of strict fiscal rules, double down on her plan to impose VAT on private school fees and promise a “new era of economic security”.

But Mr Hunt, the Chancellor, noted the speech did not include a single mention of inflation, which has been his and Rishi Sunak’s top political priority as they aim to halve the rate of inflation to around 5.3 per cent by the end of the year.

“It is extraordinary that inflation wasn’t mentioned once by Rachel Reeves when it is the biggest challenge facing the British economy,” he said.

“Instead, Reeves made it clear Labour will increase borrowing by £28 billion every year which is a fairy tale for the British economy with no happy ending – just higher inflation, higher mortgages, higher debt and lower growth.

“Borrowing more doesn’t solve problems, it creates them – the worst kind of short-termism when instead we should be taking long-term decisions that will actually tackle inflation and unleash growth.”

Earlier today, Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, formally endorsed Rachel Reeves to be the next chancellor.

