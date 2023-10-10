Pat McFadden denied Labour was getting “carried away” with the prospect of winning the next general election, despite talk of a decade in power.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to use his speech at Labour conference in Liverpool this afternoon to say that the party will “turn our backs on never-ending Tory decline with a decade of national renewal”.

Told that talk of a “decade” made it sound like Labour was getting “carried away”, Labour’s national campaign coordinator Mr McFadden told BBC Breakfast: “No. He is not presuming anything. By using that phrase what he is doing is he is setting out realistically that after 13 years of the Conservatives it is going to take time to turn things around.

“He is levelling with the public here. He is saying we can’t solve everything overnight but what we can do is turn the page and begin a process of national renewal and that is what he is going to say in the speech today and that is really what we have been saying all week as we have laid out policies to address things that people are worried about.”

He added: “By using the phrase decade he is assuming nothing. What he is doing is being honest with the people about the time it is going to take to face up to the challenges that the country faces right now.”