Sir Keir Starmer in profile

Sir Keir Starmer has started a reshuffle of his shadow cabinet as MPs return to Westminster following the summer holidays.

Angela Rayner has taken on the shadow levelling up brief, replacing Lisa Nandy, who has been appointed shadow international development minister.

Jim McMahon has stepped down as shadow environment minister, citing health and family pressures.

The Labour leader is making changes to his top team as Sue Gray starts in her new role as his chief of staff.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary and Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, are thought to be secure in their respective positions, according to reports.

Darren Jones, chair of the parliamentary business committee, has been tipped for a promotion following impressive performances in his role as chair of parliament’s business committee.