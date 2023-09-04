Sir Keir Starmer in profile
Sir Keir Starmer has started a reshuffle of his shadow cabinet as MPs return to Westminster following the summer holidays.
Angela Rayner has taken on the shadow levelling up brief, replacing Lisa Nandy, who has been appointed shadow international development minister.
Jim McMahon has stepped down as shadow environment minister, citing health and family pressures.
The Labour leader is making changes to his top team as Sue Gray starts in her new role as his chief of staff.
Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary and Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, are thought to be secure in their respective positions, according to reports.
Darren Jones, chair of the parliamentary business committee, has been tipped for a promotion following impressive performances in his role as chair of parliament’s business committee.
Analysis: Are Starmer and Rayner about to file for divorce?
Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, once described her relationship with Starmer as like an “arranged marriage”.
But is their union about to be pushed to the point where the pair might file for divorce?
Historically on the left of the party, Rayner, once tipped as a potential leader, has endured a somewhat uneasy relationship with her boss.
The two have completely contrasting styles and have in the past had disagreements on policy and the future direction of the party.
Those tensions came to a head following Labour’s disastrous defeat at the 2019 Hartlepool by-election, when Starmer tried to sack Rayner but ended up giving her a promotion and six jobs.
With around a 20-point lead in the polls and Labour looking on course for government, Starmer now finds himself in a much stronger position and all the noise this morning suggests Rayner will have her jobs revised.
She will keep her role as deputy leader because she was elected to the position. And allies of Rayner have warned the leader to give his deputy a job she finds acceptable.
Rayner may have to accept whatever changes Starmer decides to make, due to his tightened grip on the party.
But giving Rayner a job she isn’t happy with may cause the leader further headaches down the line.
Matt Mathers4 September 2023 10:14
Liz Kendall takes on shadow work and pensions brief
Liz Kendall MP has been appointed shadow secretary of state for work and pensions.
Kendall, the Leicester West MP, is also known as a Blairite and has previously run for the leadership.
She leaves the shadow social minister brief.
Matt Mathers4 September 2023 12:07
Breaking: Rishi Sunak faces another byelection after Chris Pincher suspension upheld
Rishi Sunak faces another disruptive byelection in a “blue wall” seat after scandal-hit MP Chris Pincher had his suspension upheld.
Mr Pincher has lost his appeal against an eight-week suspension following allegations he drunkenly groped two men at London’s Carlton Club last year.
It paves the way for a potential by-election in the former deputy chief whip’s Tamworth seat, since he looks certain to face a recall petition in her constituency.
Matt Mathers4 September 2023 11:57
Pat McFadden appointed shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
Pat McFadden has been appointed shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Labour national campaign coordinator.
The Labour MP for Wolverhampton South East takes the role from Rayner and replaces Mahmood as campaign coordinator.
McFadden, a Blairite, is seen by Starmer’s office as an effective operator. He previously worked as shadow chief secretary to the Treasury.
He previously served as minister of state for business in Gordon Brown’s government from 2009-10.
Matt Mathers4 September 2023 11:54
Nandy ‘looking forward’ to getting ‘stuck in’ to new role
Nandy is “looking forward” to getting “stuck in” to her new role as shadow international development secretary.
She was replaced by Rayner in the shadow levelling up brief.
A source close to Nandy told The Times’s Patrick Maguire: “We’re proud of the work Lisa has done, spearheading some of our most exciting policy in housing and devolution.
“Lisa is a team player and looks forward to getting stuck into the new role.”
Maguire also reports that Nandy will retain her attendance at shadow cabinet meetings as minister of state for the Foreign Office.
Matt Mathers4 September 2023 11:45
Shabana Mahmood MP has been appointed shadow secretary of state for justice,
Shabana Mahmood MP has been appointed shadow secretary of state for justice, replacing Steve Reed, Archie Mitchell reports.
Mr Reed, who was in charge of Labour’s unsuccessful byelection campaign in Uxbridge, takes on the shadow environment brief.
He in turn takes over from Jim McMahon, who resigned earlier citing health and family pressures.
Matt Mathers4 September 2023 11:41
Lisa Nandy appointed shadow international development minister
Lisa Nandy has been appointed shadow international development minister, Labour has confirmed.
Nandy was replaced by Rayner as shadow levelling up secretary and the move to international development will be viewed as a demotion, although she remains on Starmer’s front bench.
Nandy, ran for the Labour leadership in 2020 and has reportedly fallen out of favour with Starmer’s office.
Matt Mathers4 September 2023 11:31
Starmer ‘delighted’ Rayner has accepted ‘important role’
Starmer is delighted that Rayner has accepted an “important role” in his top team, Labour has said.
A party source said Keir is “delighted that Angela has accepted this important role, in addition she will continue to be the strategic lead on Labour’s new deal for working people.”
The former shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy is expected to stay in the shadow cabinet.
Matt Mathers4 September 2023 11:25
Gavin Williamson ordered to apologise for bullying chief whip after he wasn’t invited to Queen’s funeral
A watchdog has ordered Gavin Williamson to formally apologise to MPs for bullying a colleague who did not allocate him tickets to the late Queen’s funeral.
The Independent Expert Panel found that Sir Gavin had breached rules and that his conduct towards former chief whip Wendy Morton amounted to an “abuse of power” which went “beyond vigorous complaint or political disagreement”.
Matt Mathers4 September 2023 11:10
Angela Rayner replaces Nandy in levelling up brief
Angela Rayner has replaced Lisa Nandy as shadow levelling up secretary.
The change was confirmed by the Labour Party press office.
“Deputy Leader Angela Rayner MP @AngelaRayner has been appointed Shadow Deputy Prime Minister and Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities,” a statement said.
Rayner also serves as shadow first secretary of state, shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and secretary of state for the future of work.
It is was not immediately clear if any changes had been made to those positions.
Matt Mathers4 September 2023 10:54