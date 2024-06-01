Torsten Bell, a recently selected Labour candidate for Swansea West, has deleted a controversial social media post advocating for a cap on Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs).

The deletion has sparked concerns about potential new taxes on savings under a future Labour government.

Bell, formerly the head of the Resolution Foundation think tank, had shared a report on savings last January, suggesting that ISAs primarily benefit wealthier individuals. “They work for the top,” he posted on X.

He criticized the government’s savings policy, claiming it does little for those on low or middle incomes while disproportionately benefiting the wealthy.

Bell proposed that “at a minimum we should be capping total ISA savings at £100k.”

Read More: Rishi Sunak is the right man for Britain – he deserves our support