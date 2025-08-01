We have selected seven of the most interesting and important news stories covering US-China relations from the past few weeks. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing

1. Trump eyes autumn China trip, but September visit off the table: sources

Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump is keen to visit China but a September visit is not happening, according to sources, who said Beijing and Washington were working to secure a trip in October or November. Hurdles remain, but high-level officials “share a consensus”, sources familiar with the matter told the South China Morning Post.

Read the full story here .

2. Trump says Beijing making ‘big steps’ in controlling fentanyl

Photo: AP

US President Donald Trump said in July that Beijing is “making big steps” in efforts to control the flow of fentanyl, an issue that the American leader has used to justify tariffs that he has slapped on imports from China. “I think China has been helping out,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Read the full story here .

3. Has Apple been trapped by China? Not so fast, analysts say

Photo: Shutterstock

A new book contending that Apple went too far in consolidating its operations in China is prompting debate among analysts of the country – some of whom say the company may have had no realistic alternatives. “If they were to have it to do over again, would they have done anything differently?” asked Meg Rithmire, a Harvard Business School professor.