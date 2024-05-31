Lady Bamford’s renowned farm shop, Daylesford Organic, has reported a significant financial downturn, posting a £3.6 million loss last year as customers increasingly turned away from its premium products.

This sharp decline comes after a modest loss of £291,000 the previous year, marking a troubling reversal from the company’s pandemic-era growth and profitability.

Daylesford Organic, a prominent name in Britain’s organic farm retail sector, attributed the worsening financial situation to a “tough trading environment” exacerbated by widespread inflationary pressures. The company’s revenues showed minimal growth, rising only 2% to £50.2 million in the latest financial year, a stark contrast to the 15% growth seen the year before and a 27% increase in the year ending March 2021.

This slowdown follows a period of robust sales during the Covid-19 pandemic, which had driven Daylesford into profitability. The retailer operates four stores in some of London’s most affluent areas, including Sloane Square and Marylebone, in addition to its flagship farm shop in the Cotswolds. Daylesford is known for its local produce, such as £8 bunches of asparagus and £10 packets of biscuits, as well as luxury homeware and garden products.

Owned by Lady Bamford, wife of Tory donor and JCB chairman Lord Bamford, Daylesford Organic has committed to continuing operations despite the financial losses. Lady Bamford has pledged to provide financial support to the business “if necessary,” as stated in Companies House filings.

In recent years, Lady Bamford has been expanding her business interests, including the opening of a new wellness club set within Daylesford’s 3,500-acre organic farmland. In a 2023 interview with The Telegraph, she explained her selective approach to membership, emphasizing the need for a serene and exclusive environment.

Despite the current financial setbacks, Daylesford Organic plans to invest further in its farm site. Future developments include an events space aimed at creating additional growth opportunities. The Cotswold location already offers a variety of classes, such as flower arranging, to attract visitors and enhance customer engagement.