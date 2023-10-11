Lady Gaga’s fans are convinced the singer is pregnant and expecting a child in 2023 on seeing a viral video focusing on her appearance, which could also be a dress illusion.

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend of three years, Michael Polansky, are reportedly going strong despite rumors about them having split. They were recently spotted spending the weekend in Las Vegas and the boyfriend even attended Katy Perry’s Vegas residency with his lady on October 6.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Lady Gaga is pregnant in 2023 rumor stems from a performance video

Fans are going gaga over rumors that Lady Gaga is currently pregnant, thanks to a video of the singer performing her ‘JAZZ & PIANO’ residency at Park MGM on August 31, in Las Vegas, dressed elegantly.

The video in question focuses on the singer’s stomach as she walks down the stairs toward the camera, wearing a beautiful body-hugging off-shoulder dress with a high slit.

When she turns to the right and starts walking towards the piano to continue her performance, the camera zooms in on her stomach which is evidently visible from under her dress.

The rest of the footage goes on to show her live performance as the crowd continues to hoot and cheer the singer.

Despite the speculations, Lady Gaga hasn’t confirmed or addressed the rumors about carrying a bun in her oven.

GRV Media and HITC have reached out to the singer’s representatives for a comment, but we haven’t received any response at the time of this writing.

It may as well be a dress illusion

More of than not, female celebrities fall prey to rumors about fake pregnancies owing to their on-stage appearance.

Some fans have pointed out that Lady Gaga’s appearance sparking rumors about having a child could also be the result of a dress illusion.

Defending the singer against the unconfirmed claims, one fan wrote: “I have a belly too and people keep asking me all the time if I am pregnant. Sometimes is exhausting. And I am not even chubby.“

“She’s not pregnant. Some are just assuming,” said another.

Singer and boyfriend are still together

Fans assumed Lady Gaga and her boyfriend were going through a rough patch in their relationship as they hadn’t been seen together for a long time.

But the couple appears to have put an end to the rumors with their fun-filled weekend keeping each other company on several date nights, as US Weekly reports.

The 37-year-old singer and her boyfriend, 45, have been together for almost three years and do not share any children. They reportedly first met in 2019 and made their relationship official in February 2020.