Bob Fera/Steve Mandel, taken from El Sauce Observatory, Chile

The Statue of Liberty Nebula (NGC 3576) in Carina glows with intricate ribbons and pillars of gas and dust shaped by powerful stellar winds and radiation from young, massive stars. The imagers used a 17-inch f/6.8 scope to take Hα/OIII/RGB exposures of 600, 600, 120, 120, and 120 minutes, respectively