LAFC acquired attacker Javairo Dilrosun from Liga MX side América on Wednesday.

The loan agreement runs through July 24 and includes an option to make the move for the 26-year-old Dutchman permanent.

Dilrosun will fill a Designated Player spot on the roster and is available for action in the FIFA Club World Cup. LAFC beat América in a playoff match at the end of May to earn a spot in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

“Javairo is a player we are familiar with who has shown his talent playing in some of the top leagues in the world,” said LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington.

“We are excited to add a quality player like Javairo as we prepare for the unique challenge of playing in the Club World Cup.”

Dilrosun has produced 19 goals and 33 assists in 199 professional appearances while winning five trophies during stints in Germany (Hertha BSC), France (Bordeaux), the Netherlands (Feyenoord) and Mexico.

LAFC will open the Club World Cup on Monday in Atlanta against Premier League powerhouse Chelsea.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this story.