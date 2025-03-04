Concacaf has cleared LAFC player Sergi Palencia of any discriminatory action after conducting an investigation of an incident between the player and Colorado Rapids defender Chidozie Awaziem during the Concacaf Champions Cup second-leg match on Feb. 25.

Following the second match of the first-round series, Rapids coach Chris Armas said that Awaziem had been left visibly upset after being called a derogatory term, with Colorado also later releasing a statement in support of its player, leading Concacaf to launch a review into the matter.

“Following a thorough review of the match officials’ reports, available match footage and audios, and the respective positions of both clubs, the Concacaf Disciplinary Committee has cleared Los Angeles FC player Sergi Palencia of any discriminatory action,” Concacaf said in Tuesday’s statement.

“While the evidence confirms that the interaction between Palencia and Colorado Rapids player Chidozie Awaziem involved inappropriate language, it is clear to the Committee that the word reported by the Colorado Rapids in its official position to Concacaf was not used.

Sergi Palencia has been cleared by Concacaf of using discriminatory language. Harry How/Getty Images

“Concacaf will continue to urge teams, players, and fans to participate in our sport positively and with respect for the opposition. There is no room for discrimination in our game. What’s Wrong is Wrong.”

After the match, Awaziem also released a statement on social media saying he was subject to abusive language on the field.

“During last night’s Concacaf Champions Cup match, I believe I was subjected to abusive language on the field — something I have never experienced from another player before,” said his post.

“Concacaf has been clear with its ‘What’s Wrong is Wrong’ campaign that discrimination has no place in our sport. As players, we need to know that these standards are upheld and that we’re protected on the field.”

LAFC will now prepare to host the Columbus Crew on Mar. 4 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles for the first leg of the round-of-16 series.