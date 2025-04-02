Explore Lagniappe for April 2025 featuring:

NASA-Sponsored FIRST Robotics Welcomes Teams to Magnolia Regional

NASA Leaders Visit Representatives

Blood Moon in South Mississippi

New beginnings feel a lot like the month of April. It is the heart of spring and the season that symbolizes growth and renewal.

April is the perfect time to break free from old routines and try something new.

If you have landed here in this website corner of our digital world, consider this your open invitation to continue ahead on the journey with NASA Stennis by following us on social media.

It is time to say goodbye to the Lagniappe publication as we know it, but do not worry. All of the great news about the center and its frontline activities still will be available, just in a new way – via our social media platforms! Gator wants you to feel more connected than ever as we continue to help power space dreams in south Mississippi. Moving forward, join NASA Stennis in our digital playground for even more of that extra-something special.

This playground is not limited to only fun, or making new friends, or learning new stuff.

Whether you are on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or X, there is a place, and space, for all of that and more.

As we close out the website edition of NASA Stennis Lagniappe, we turn the page and look forward to new possibilities ahead.

Let’s keep building one connection at a time because here at America’s largest rocket propulsion test site, it is more than just content.

It is where the NASA Stennis team will continue building on its proven expertise in all areas of work, and where you will have a front row seat to experience it unfold.

So, click the links below to become a NASA Stennis follower today. Then, invite your friends to become followers as well.

NASA’s Stennis Space Center employees were recognized with Honoree Awards from NASA’s Space Flight Awareness Program during a March 10 ceremony in Orlando, Florida, for outstanding support of human spaceflight.

NASA Stennis partnered with Mississippi Enterprise for Technology to host more than 100 members of the 57th Rocket Test Group on March 18-19.

The group toured the south Mississippi NASA center on March 19, learning how NASA Stennis operates as NASA’s primary, and America’s largest, rocket propulsion test site to serve the nation and commercial sector with its unique capabilities and expertise.

A career path can unfold in unexpected ways. Ask NASA’s Rebecca Mataya. The journey to NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, was not planned but “meant to be,” she said.

