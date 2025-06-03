Hikers enjoying the peaks in England’s largest national park are being asked to keep their eyes on something other than the spectacular views this summer.

Wildlife experts at charity Butterfly Conservation are asking trekkers in the Lake District to keep a look out for England’s only butterfly that lives in the mountains, the mountain ringlet.

The attractive insect is so hard to find that conservationists can’t do it alone. They need boots on the ground to count numbers while they try to work how the species is being affected by climate change.

It’s easier said than done though, as the winged creatures usually emerge in June and only fly for up to three weeks. This window is affected by weather and there have been sightings as early as end of May, and as late as mid-July.

The species is more commonly found in Scotland than in England, where it is so hard to find that scientists have yet to discover whether numbers are going up or down.

Butterfly Conservation North of England conservation manager Martin Wain said: “We would be so grateful if fell walkers could keep their eyes peeled for this lovely little butterfly and report their sightings. You might even discover a new colony. We urgently need to know more about where it is so we can learn more about how to protect it.”

What does the mountain ringlet look like?

Adults are small at 3.5-3.8cm across (about 1.4in), dark brown with orange markings and only highly active in bright sunshine. They also keep low to the ground in short flights, pausing regularly to bask among grass tussocks or feed on the flowers of tormentil (yellow flowers with four petals) and heath bedstraw (low-growing plant with very small, white flowers).

This article by Charlie Lyon was first published by Advnture on 29 May 2025. Lead Image: (Image credit: Getty Images).



Wildlife in catastrophic decline

The 73% decline in vertebrate wildlife populations during the last 50 years (mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish), is primarily driven by human activities that threaten biodiversity.

Habitat Loss and Degradation – human activities like deforestation, urbanization, and agriculture have led to the destruction and fragmentation of natural habitats, reducing the space and resources available for wildlife.

Pollution – air, water, and soil pollution from industrial activities, agriculture, and other sources can harm wildlife directly or indirectly by affecting their habitats and food sources.

Climate Change – changing weather patterns, rising temperatures, and sea levels are disrupting ecosystems and impacting species’ ability to adapt and survive.

Overexploitation of Resources – unsustainable hunting, fishing, and logging practices can lead to the depletion of populations and the loss of biodiversity.

Invasive Species – the introduction of non-native species can disrupt ecosystems, compete with native species, and threaten their survival.

Help to protect wildlife by donating as little as $5. Our conservation partners spend at least 80 percent of the money raised on actual fieldwork rather than administration and fundraising.