



After guiding the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament championship, no one could ever have envisioned that head coach Darvin Ham would be on the hot seat.

However, since winning the in-season tournament, Los Angeles has posted a disappointing 3–9 record.

Prior to Friday night’s tilt against the Memphis Grizzles, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that Ham has the full support of Lakers’ management—a statement the coach echoed prior to tip.

“I’m solid,” Ham said. “My governor, Jeanie Buss, the boss lady; our president, Robert Pelinka—we’re all aligned. As long as they’re not saying it, I guess I’m good. Which I know how they feel about me and the situation we’re currently in.”

Since winning the NBA’s in-season tournament last month, the Lakers are just 3–9, falling to under .500 on the season. Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Earlier on Friday, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported a similar sentiment from a “high-ranking Lakers source that Ham was not on the verge of being fired.”

Los Angeles (17–18) is in action against the Grizzlies and looking to end a three-game slide. The Lakers held a narrow, 59–58 lead at halftime at Crypto.com Arena as they seek to improve upon their 11–5 mark at home.



