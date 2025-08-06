LaLiga returns next week with the 2025-26 season kicking off on Aug. 15, and what better way to celebrate than to marvel at some of the finest kits that Spain’s top clubs have to offer?

Reigning champions Barcelona, their bitter rivals Real Madrid, and their bitter rivals Atlético Madrid are all present among our selection of the 10 best jerseys among the home, away and third-alternate kits already released by the division’s 20 clubs.

There are also a few shirts that might have slipped under the radar from some other teams, but they are just as deserving of high praise as those worn by LaLiga’s traditional big three.

Which team will come out on top in the style stakes this season?

Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

It’s not easy for Real Madrid — or their kit manufacturers — to innovate when it comes to the club’s iconic home shirt. It’s white. All white. That’s about it. But for this 2025-26 edition, within those strict limitations, Adidas have excelled.

Cleverly, the shirt’s white spots can only be seen close-up, becoming invisible at a distance, to maintain that flawless look. The design, the club say, is “inspired by the Bernabéu” and the stadium’s recent €1.347 billion renovation, and includes “subtle shapes, textures and colors borrowed from its long and storied history.” And the minimal yellow trim harks back to their kit from 2009-10, Cristiano Ronaldo’s (and coach Xabi Alonso’s) first year at the club. In any case, Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. look great in it.

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Sometimes, simplicity is beauty. There’s nothing especially innovative about Real Sociedad’s latest home shirt — it’s essentially the same blue-and-white vertical stripes as always — but that doesn’t make it any less stunning. And it has one, enormous, unexpected plus: it bears no sponsor’s logo, after the club announced a “redefining” of its relationship with Japanese firm Yasuda Group, La Real‘s shirt sponsor for the past two seasons. As we all know: Shirts with no sponsors look cooler. And this one is no exception. — AK

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

The late Kobe Bryant is the inspiration for Barcelona’s away kit this season. His “Kobe Sheath” — the sword in the sheath logo that identifies the Kobe Bryant brand — replaces the Nike swoosh on a golden shirt laced with touches of Persian violet and black.

Barça, who are hoping to retain their LaLiga trophy this year, say the colors are inspired by the classic L.A . Lakers teams on which Bryant played. And in more shirt release jargon, the Catalan club also say they hope the clean elegance of the jersey will “extend the influence of the ‘Mamba Mentality’ and inspire new generations of athletes both on and off the field.” So there you have it. — SM

Javier Borrego/Europa Press via Getty Images

Atlético’s 2025-26 away shirt is a stormer — literally. Its classy shade of navy blue is nicely offset by the yellow details. If you’ve ever been to a game at the Metropolitano, you’ll know that Atlético play the AC/DC rock anthem “Thunderstruck” before every match, accompanied by a light show inside the stadium.

This shirt features lightning bolts along the sides, as a tribute to one of the planet’s greatest rock bands. The group played two shows at the Metropolitano earlier this month — their only Spanish dates this year — so presumably, they approve. — AK

6. Elche away (Nike)

Francisco Macia/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

You will either love or hate Elche’s new away kit, although recent trends suggest most people will be in the former camp. The shirt features a black base, with green-and-white markings scribbled across the front in an exclusive design by Nike that has more than a hint of some of the past, and hugely successful, shirts worn by Nigeria.

It is a nice shirt to mark Elche’s return to LaLiga after two years away, with the club saying it “creates a unique aesthetic that balances modernity and tradition.” — SM

Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

“A shirt with Galician soul” is how Celta poetically describe their away shirt for 2025-26. Galicia is a wild, rugged region in Spain’s north-west, and this shirt — besides being a very stylish look — is a tribute to its proud seafaring culture and history. The design echoes the flag of Galicia, with its diagonal blue stripe, and includes nods to the waves which surround the underrated port city of Vigo.

Celta’s success last season — finishing seventh to qualify for the UEFA Europa League — was based on a team packed with homegrown talent. This shirt’s marketing campaign reflects that, featuring academy players past and present. “Take Galicia with you every time you wear it,” the club say. Sounds good to us. — AK

Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images

Real Betis and Hummel usually come up with good shirts and the Seville side’s third kit this year is another unique design. The black jersey beautifully incorporates the club’s historic green colors, which are woven into the upper half of the shirt in tiger-like textures that gradually fade out into darkness.

The photo shoot for its release took place at night in iconic locations across Seville, with defender Marc Bartra proving the perfect model to accentuate the design’s best features. — SM

Real Oviedo

It is a big season for Real Oviedo as they return to LaLiga for the first time in 24 years at the same time as celebrating their centenary. They have delivered a home kit which more than lives up to both occasions.

Released in a spectacular event in front of the city’s iconic Campoamor Theatre, the devil is in the details. The royal blue shirt carries a subtle checkered pattern on closer inspection, with the design beautifully complemented by gold tones and a collared neck. It will look good on 40-year-old Santi Cazorla, who is also back in Spain’s top flight this year after guiding Oviedo through the playoffs in June. — AK

RCD Espanyol

Espanyol’s away shirt is an example of simplicity done well, while also including key club details. The plain beige-white shirt uses a textured pattern across the fabric and combines with blue to create a kit which new owner Alan Pace, the American who also owns Premier League side Burnley, will be hoping brings success to the Barcelona-based team.

The blue-and-white trim on the sleeves and the V-shaped polo collar look good, as do the monochrome club crest and small Catalan flag on the back. — SM

1. Levante home (Macron)

Levante UD

Newly promoted as champions of last season’s LaLiga 2, Levante are back in the top flight with an absolute stunner of a shirt. Whether they stay up or not, they’re already winners in the style department.

The shirt uses Levante’s traditional blue and burgundy colors, with wide, vertical stripes, and thin diagonal lines give it some texture. The club say the golden trim pays tribute to their old stadium, the Estadio de Vallejo, built 100 years ago in 1925, and Levante’s home until its demolition in 1968. — AK