





Lamar Jackson was ready to go home.

The Baltimore Ravens showed the NFL exactly why they were deserving of the AFC’s top seed, sending a loud message to the league during Saturday’s divisional round victory over the Houston Texans by a score of 34—10.

Jackson put on an MVP-type performance, accounting for four total touchdowns in the blowout win. In the process, the Ravens quarterback called game—or in other words, declared the contest over—on the Texans in the best possible way.

Jackson ran up the middle for his fourth touchdown—and second score of the game on the ground—late in the fourth quarter, and then kept on running straight into the tunnel.

He ran in the tunnel 😂😂😂😂 Tune in on ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/emd7nBkwHF — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 21, 2024

Jackson, who pretended to leave the building, didn’t have any reason to still be on the field, given that he had ensured the Ravens were firmly in the driver’s seat to get the win.

In all seriousness, it had to feel good for Jackson to not only help Baltimore to a playoff win, but play such a large role in the victory, given the criticism he has faced for his past playoff performances.

The Ravens now await the winner of the Buffalo Bills—Kansas City Chiefs clash in the other AFC divisional round matchup on Sunday, who will meet the Ravens in Baltimore next week for the AFC title game.








