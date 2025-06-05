Spain coach Luis de la Fuente says Lamine Yamal delivered a Ballon d’Or “statement” in Thursday’s end-to-end 5-4 UEFA Nations League semifinal win over France in Stuttgart.

Yamal, 17, scored twice as Spain built up a 5-1 lead before France fought back late on, but La Roja held on to reach Sunday’s final against Portugal.

The fixture had been billed in some quarters as a battle for the Ballon d’Or between Barcelona forward Yamal, who won LaLiga and the Copa del Rey with his club, and Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembélé, who won a treble.

“Lamine Yamal has made a statement tonight and shown that he should win the Ballon d’Or,” De la Fuente told RTVE after Yamal had been named MVP.

“He’s the best player in the world and, in my opinion, of course, he deserves to win the Ballon d’Or.”

Speaking before the game, Yamal said he was happy for the semifinal to be sold as a battle for the Ballon d’Or “if that’s what people want,” although he added the award should go to the best player across the whole year.

He certainly did his chances no harm against Les Bleus, though, helping set up the opening goal for Nico Williams, with Mikel Merino adding Spain’s second before half-time.

The Barça teenager then scored twice after the break, either side of a Pedri goal and a Kylian Mbappé effort for France, as Spain built up a four-goal lead.

Dembelé, meanwhile, was substituted after Spain’s fifth goal having made little impact on the game just five days after helping PSG win the Champions League.

Lamine Yamal again took centre stage as Spain beat France in the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League. James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

“I always say the same thing to mum, that I try to give my all,” Yamal told RTVE when asked how his performance will influence his Ballon d’Or chances.

“That is what motivates me and what gets me up in the morning. It is why I play football. It’s always best to speak on the pitch. Dembelé’s a great player, we saw that in the Champions League, but I am happy that we’re the ones in the final.”

De la Fuente was not the only person pushing Yamal’s case after the game.

Athletic Club winger Williams said he hopes Yamal wins the Ballon d’Or, while the president of the Spanish Football Federation [RFEF], Rafael Louzán, said the youngster’s display “proved” he merits it.

“It’s not just the two goals, it’s everything he does,” Louzán said.

“Everything he does surprises you again and again. He still has a long way to go, too, and I hope they give him the prize he deserves, the Ballon d’Or.”

Despite Yamal’s efforts, Spain were hanging on at the end as France almost pulled off an amazing comeback. A superb strike from Rayan Cherki, on international debut, a Dani Vivian own goal and a header from Randal Kolo Muani got them back within one goal, but they ran out of time in the end.

“France are a great side with world class players, it’s normal that they force you to suffer in moments,” Yamal added.

“They have players that keep going and push you until the end. But we are really happy to win the game.”

Holders Spain, who also won the European Championships last summer, now face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the final in Munich on Sunday, while France will meet hosts Germany in the third place playoff.

“It will be an even final against Portugal, just like this game,” Yamal said. “They have world class players like France.

“It’s a game between two really good sides and I hope the best team wins and we take the trophy back to Spain.”