‘Liver cancer is a growing health issue around the world. It is one of the most challenging cancers to treat, with five-year survival rates ranging from approximately 5% to 30%. We risk seeing close to a doubling of cases and deaths from liver cancer over the next quarter of a century without urgent action to reverse this trend.’

This stark warning from Professor Jian Zhou, Fudan University (China) was issued Monday 28th of July 2025. The Lancet Commission on Liver Cancer report, published this morning, highlights the effect of preventable accelerators such as obesity, viral hepatitis and alcohol abuse, in supercharging rates of liver cancer across the world. According to data collected by the international team of hepatologists and epidemiologists, as many as 60% of liver cancer cases are due to avoidable causes.

Obesity is driving a global surge in cases of MASLD/MASH – previously known as non-alcoholic steatotic liver disease. MASLD occurs when the body stores too much fat in the liver leading to inflammation and fibrosis. In the long term, MASLD/MASH can result in hepatitis and liver cancer, with the commission’s authors predicting that by 2050, MASLD will be directly responsible for more than one in ten instances of liver cancer.

