Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., is facing a lawsuit seeking his eviction over alleged failure to pay thousands of dollars in rent at a property in Washington, D.C., according to court papers.

In a complaint filed in D.C. Superior Court last week, Bozzuto Management Company said the congressman did not pay a total of $85,009 in rent between March and July. Monthly rent for the property, according to the court filing, is $20,833.

The management company is asking the court to allow it to evict Mills and for an order requiring that he submit future monthly payments with the court until the case is resolved. An initial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8.

The lawsuit was first reported by Roger Sollenberger, an independent journalist.

Follow live politics coverage here

A resident ledger accompanying the management company’s lawsuit appears to show Mills has repeatedly failed to pay his rent on time, and that he was frequently assessed fees for late payments. He moved into the property in June 2023.

According to court papers, Mills was served in January with a notice to pay over $18,000 in past due rent by Feb. 26, and a notice of the company’s intent to file a lawsuit.

A spokesperson for Mills did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night, but Mills posted screenshots on X earlier in the day that he said showed him “repeatedly asking for payment links and again as I tried with management today, it failed to process.”

An attorney listed for the management company did not immediately respond to requests for comment about Mills’ social media post.

Police in February opened an investigation into Mills over a report of an alleged assault at an apartment building on the same block as that of the rental dispute. Mills’ office said he “vehemently” denied any wrongdoing, and a police spokesperson at the time said the congressman was not arrested and no charges had been filed.

Mills has represented Florida’s 7th Congressional District since January 2023.