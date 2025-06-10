Montreal Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson has been awarded the 2025 Calder Trophy, recognizing him as the NHL’s top rookie after a sensational first season. The announcement was made Tuesday morning, with Hutson’s family and friends surprising him with the news during a celebratory dinner.

Hutson, just 21 years old, dominated the voting, receiving 165 out of 191 first-place votes. He finished well ahead of Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (15 first-place votes) and San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini (11). Hutson’s remarkable debut was instrumental in helping the Canadiens reach the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Statistically, Hutson’s season was historic. He became only the fourth defenceman in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) to lead all rookies in scoring, joining the elite company of Bobby Orr, Brian Leetch, and Quinn Hughes. Hutson’s 60 assists matched Larry Murphy’s 1980-81 record for the most by a rookie defenceman in league history. His 66 points ranked just behind Murphy (76), Leetch (71), and Gary Suter (68) for rookie blueliners.

No rookie in Canadiens history—regardless of position—has ever recorded more assists in a single season than Hutson. His playmaking and composure on the blue line have drawn widespread praise and set a new benchmark for future rookie defencemen.

Hutson is the first Canadiens player to win the Calder Trophy since legendary goaltender Ken Dryden in 1972. He is also the first Montreal player to be a Calder finalist since Brendan Gallagher finished second in 2012-13.

Reflecting on his achievement, Hutson credited his teammates, coaches, and family for their support, saying, “This is an incredible honor. I’m grateful for everyone who helped me get here.” His historic season has provided a bright spot for Canadiens fans and signals a promising future for the franchise.