





Prior to No. 20 Ole Miss’s 37-20 road win at No. 24 Tulane, Rebels coach Lane Kiffin pointed and exchanged words with several Green Wave players at Yulman Stadium on Saturday afternoon in New Orleans.

In his fourth season at the helm at Ole Miss, it’s clear Kiffin won’t allow his team to be intimidated in hostile environments. Video of the encounter surfaced on social media, showing Kiffin directly responding to Tulane players just moments before kickoff.

Ole Miss, which trailed Tulane 17-10 at halftime, rebounded with a dominant second-half performance. The Rebels outscored the Green Wave 27-3 over the final 30 minutes, including 20-3 in the fourth quarter.

The Rebels backed up their coach’s bravado and emerged victorious with the program’s first road victory over a ranked opponent under Kiffin.

Tulane players had words for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. He wasn’t having any of it. It’s on here in New Orleans. #OleMiss pic.twitter.com/hrJe1XJTz3 — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) September 9, 2023

Tulane’s star quarterback, Michael Pratt, was unable to play due to a knee injury, leaving the Green Wave offense in the hands of backup Kai Horton. The sophomore signal-caller passed for 231 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

For the Rebels, junior quarterback Jaxson Dart was efficient, throwing for 267 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 41 rushing yards.

The Rebels (2-0) host Georgia Tech next Saturday ahead of a massive SEC clash with No. 3 Alabama on Sept. 23.







