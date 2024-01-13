





Lane Kiffin, fresh off of leading Ole Miss to a 38–25 win over Penn State in the Peach Bowl, hilariously addressed a viral rumor regarding one of his top assistants leaving the program for an SEC rival.

Following speculation that assistant coach Derrick Nix was joining Hugh Freeze’s staff at Auburn, the Rebels head coach posted a photo to his social media page on X (formerly Twitter) putting the rumors to rest.

“Can people quit calling me and telling me @DerrickDnix is at @AuburnFootball 😂,” posted Kiffin.

Can people quit calling me and telling me ⁦@DerrickDnix⁩ is at ⁦@AuburnFootball⁩ 😂 pic.twitter.com/avCngtwV1c — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 13, 2024

Kiffin felt the need to respond to the rumors that Nix was the leading candidate to replace Cadillac Williams as Auburn’s offensive coordinator.

After spending 12 seasons as a running backs coach, Nix took over as the Rebels’ wide receivers coach after Kiffin’s hire in 2020. In addition to his duties coaching the team’s pass-catchers, Nix has become a valuable asset on Kiffin’s staff, serving as assistant head coach the past two seasons.







