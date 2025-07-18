ECONOMYNEXT – Colombo’s All Share Price Index (ASPI) moved 0.51 percent higher following news that US-Sri Lanka tariff talks are scheduled to happen later today, brokers said.

“Sri Lanka would continue to hold discussions with the US Trade Agency to further reduce the 30% rate,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The ASPI rose 96.85 points, to 18,973, on Friday; while the S&P SL20 index climbed 0.47 percent, or 26.50 points, to close at 5,655.

Turnover increased to 7.6 billion rupees; while the share volume was 350,080,964.

The ASPI was pushed up by Central Finance Company which ended 10.00 rupees stronger at 275.00; Hayleys which rose 3.00 rupees to 178.50; John Keells Holdings which ended 0.20 rupees up at 25.50; Sampath Bank which moved 1.00 rupees up to 139.50; and Singer (Sri Lanka) which closed 3.80 rupees higher at 55.00.

Sri Lanka is also in discussions to get duty free access for over 800 items to the United States of America, Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Anil Jayantha told a television talk show.

Equity markets elsewhere ended on a mixed sentiment on Friday.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index declined 0.21 percent, or 82.08 points, to 39,819.11 as investors settled for minimum activities due to the cautious sentiment surrounding weekend’s House of Councillors election.

Pakistan’s KSE 100 index was trading 0.16 percent higher at 138,893.87, while India’s Nifty 50 fell 0.57 percent to 24,968.40 and BSE Sensex 0.61 percent higher at 81,757.73.

As at 3.30 pm Sri Lankan time, spot gold was trading at 3,365.14 US dollars, up 18.58 US dollars. (Colombo/Jul18/2025)



