A Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot Saturday afternoon in the Exposition Park area and transported to a nearby hospital.

The officer is in “serious” but stable condition with a “non-life threatening” injury, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said Saturday evening at California Hospital Medical Center.

The shooting took place around 3:45 p.m. by Martin Luther King Jr. Park near 39th Place and Western Avenue, according to the LAPD.

McDonnell said two officers who were assigned to a “gang enforcement detail” were involved in the incident but only one was injured.

“They observed the suspect that they attempted to stop and question. The suspect ran,” McDonnell said. “There was a short foot pursuit. During that time, the suspect turned and fired rounds at our officers. One of our officers was struck. The other officer returned fire and an additional unit responded and assisted in arresting the suspect.”

McDonnell said no shots hit the suspect, who is now in custody.

“I believe we’re very fortunate … The officer has non-life-threatening [injuries] at this point. He’s in serious but stable condition,” McDonnell said.