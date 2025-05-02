Days after the disturbing mass killing at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver, there are new questions about that night. Questions that involve possible evidence and intent.

Sources have told Global News that murder suspect Kai-Ji Adam Lo had in his possession, at the time of the incident, a drone. It remains unclear why he had the drone or how it was used.

1:07

Provincial day of mourning for Lapu Lapu festival victims



Was the drone flown to view the area beforehand? Was anything recorded? Police won’t answer those questions.

Story continues below advertisement

Nor will they say if the drone forms part of their investigation. Vancouver police continue to seek first-hand video and witnesses.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

“What you have to say is incredibly important to us. We want to speak to you. We invite you to come forward and share your first-person account of what happened,” Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said.

2:02

First-responders pay respects at growing Lapu Lapu Day memorial



Trending Now Conservative MP will resign Alberta riding so Poilievre can run again

Another Canada Post strike could be coming in May. What we know

As the investigation continues, and B.C.’s Mental Health Act faces a review, a number of municipalities are calling on the province to improve mental health care supports.

“Many municipalities have stepped up and said we have a site and would like you to locate beds in our community to provide this kind of care,” Premier David Eby said.

“I’m very grateful for that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lo remains in police custody and is charged with eight counts of second-degree murder.

It remains unclear whether those charges will be upgraded, but prosecutors are expected to lay additional charges in the attack.