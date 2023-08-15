Lara Dutta and Patralekhaa, both accomplished actresses, have collaborated on an upcoming revenge thriller drama named Suryast. Under the direction of Avishek Ghosh, the film’s shooting has been successfully completed in the UK within a continuous timeline. The narrative unfolds within a magnificent mansion, surrounded by expansive lawns, situated in the UK. Suryast intricately weaves the tale of two women whose destinies converge in a complex psychological duel resembling a cat-and-mouse chase. This official plotline highlights how the film embodies the essence of a flawless revenge drama.

The movie is a reunion for Dutta and Ghosh after they collaborated on the romantic drama film Ishq-E-Nadaan earlier this year. Dutta expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to play Avantika in the film, saying that it was an incredible experience on one of the most well-organized sets she had ever worked on. She also mentioned that it was one of the most fulfilling experiences she had ever had, both physically and emotionally.

The role I played had some really cool aspects, which I absolutely loved. I’m sure movie buffs will have a great time when the film is released,” she said. The movie’s been written by Sudeep Nigam, and Tiyash Sen took care of the cinematography.

Patralekhaa, famed for her roles in Hansal Mehta’s CityLights and the web series Bose: Dead/Alive, expressed her delight at being a part of Suryast.

