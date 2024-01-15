After the massive success of Animal, Ranbir Kapooris set to embark on his next venture, collaborating with director Nitesh Tiwari for the epic Ramayana, alongside Sai Pallavi.

Ramayana, which is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar, is one of the most awaited films of 2025. The film will showcase the epic story of Ramayana with stunning visuals and effects, created by the Oscar-winning company DNEG. The film will also have a strong emotional quotient and a powerful message for the audience. The makers plan to release Ramayana by the second half of 2025.

Lara Dutta to play Kaikeyi, step-mother of Lord Ram in Ramayana?

Nitesh Tiwari, the director of the upcoming Ramayana trilogy, is in talks with Lara Dutta to play the role of Princess Kaikeyi, the third wife of King Dasharatha and the mother of Bharata. Kaikeyi is a key character in the epic, as she demands that her son be crowned as the king instead of Rama, the eldest son of Dasharatha. Lara Dutta is reportedly excited to join the cast of Ramayana, which already includes Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

“Nitesh Tiwari wants to cast actors who are apt to play the characters belonging to the most timeless tale of Indian History. He feels Lara Dutta is perfect to play the part of Princess Kaikeyi, the third consort of King Dasharatha. It’s a pivotal character that leads to the entire conflict in Ramayana, and Lara is excited to entire the fantastical world of Nitesh Tiwari,” revealed a source to Pinkvilla.

(Also read: Ranbir Kapoor To Start Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana On 2nd March 2024 In Mumbai, Crucial Dialogue Heavy Scenes To Be Shot In March – May Schedule)

The film is expected to go on floors in March 2024, with Ranbir and Sai starting the shoot, while Yash will join in July 2024.

Bobby Deol approached for role of Kumbhkaran in Ramayana

The makers of Ramayana are also keen to rope in Bobby Deol to play the role of Kumbhkaran, the younger brother of Ravana and a formidable warrior who sleeps for six months at a stretch. Bobby Deol, who recently delivered a hit with Animal, is yet to confirm his participation in the film. He is said to be flooded with offers from the industry and will make his decision in the next few months.

“Bobby is yet to get back to Nitesh Tiwari on Ramayana. He might or might not do the film, and will take a call in the next 2 months. Post the success of Animal, Bobby is right now flooded with offers from across the industry and he will be making his choices over the coming few months,” the source added.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Animal Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Finishes 4th Highest Hindi Grosser Behind Jawan, Gadar 2 And Pathaan; Crosses 500 Cr Nett Hindi And 550 Cr Nett All Languages All India)

Sunny Deol in advanced discussions to play Hanuman in Ramayana

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is also in advanced discussions with the team of Ramayana to play the role of Lord Hanuman, the loyal devotee of Rama and the leader of the monkey army. However, nothing has been formalised yet.

“Not just Nitesh Tiwari, even Ranbir Kapoor is keen to get Sunny Deol on board to play lord Hanuman. It’s a legacy character which will be embodied in Indian History, as Sunny might become as iconic and synonymous to Lord Hanuman as Dara Singh was back in the day,” the source concluded, quick to add that clarity on Sunny’s involvement will be there in the next 20 days.

The plan is for Sunny Deol and Yash to make a brief appearance in Ramayana: Part One, and then star in the main roles in the next two parts. The team hopes to have both the talented actors on board by July 2024.

Ramayana is planned as a trilogy, with each part spanning over three hours. The film is being produced by Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind, and Namit Malhotra, with a budget of over Rs 500 crore. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other languages. Ramayana is expected to be a visual spectacle that will showcase the ancient Indian culture and values

