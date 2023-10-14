There was a dramatic increase in the number of deaths reported in Irish prisons last year, according to the Inspector of Prisons.

Twenty three deaths were reported to the inspector’s office for investigation in 2022, a 188 per cent increase on 2021 when eight were reported.

The figures were laid out in the Office of the Inspector of Prisons (OIP) annual report which was published by the Department of Justice on Friday.

The OIP outlined several concerns about the prisoner complaint process. It also found there has been a “steady increase in the percentage of complaints found by investigators to be grounded/upheld over the past three years.”

Last year, there were 70 “Category A” complaints from prisoners, some of which related to incidents in previous years.

Category A complaints include allegations of assault or ill treatment, racial abuse, discrimination, intimidation and threats.”

In the same year five complaints were upheld and four complaints were found to be vexatious.

The OIP noted the time it takes for an investigation into a complaint is lengthy and that one case finalised in 2022 dated to an incident in 2018. It also raised concerns about the length of time it takes for an investigator to be appointed to investigate prisoner complaints. At the time of writing, 39 complaints from 2022 were still awaiting the appointment of an investigator.

Under law, prisoners are entitled to send and receive letters from the OIP which are not read by prison authorities. In 2022, it received 143 letters from 74 prisoners, including 70 letters from inmates in the Midlands Prison alone.

“Mental and Physical Healthcare concerns, including access to services and delays in treatments,” was the main issue raised in letters, followed by concerns about the complaints process and requests to meet OIP staff, it said.