Honeybees are vulnerable to seasonal die-offs Nicholas Klein/Alamy

Honeybees in the US may have just experienced their most severe die-off on record, and we don’t know exactly why.

“As of right now, it does look like this is going to be the largest colony loss that we’ve experienced in at least the last 25 years – and probably in US history,” says Scott McArt at Cornell University, New York.

Beekeepers in the US often experience some colony losses over the winter – for instance, about 37 per cent of…