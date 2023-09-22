Teams with players born in 2016 from all over the region will take part at Bowencraig Pitches on Saturday, September 23, in the tournament hosted by Largs Colts.

Teams confirmed are Cumnock Juniors, Beith Juniors, Shortlees Youth, Crosshouse, Ayr Boswell, Ardeer Thistle, Girvan Youth, Troon FC, Drongan United Bonnyton Thistle and Glenburn MW.

The games start at 11am, and all are welcome to head along and watch.

A Largs Colts spokesperson said: “Huge thanks to all the 2016s teams from across Ayrshire and beyond who’ve signed up.

“If you’re looking to spot young talent having a great time, make sure to pop by.”