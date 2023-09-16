Largs Thistle overcame a tricky start to this South of Scotland Cup first round encounter to race into a comfortable three goal lead by half time.

The Barrfields side were under some early presssure from a Dalry side looking to cause an upset and the away side created some early chances.

Taylor managed to squeeze past challenges from Devine and Faulds as his diagonal strike from the left was deflected wide.

The early pressing from Dalry continued with Wilton having to make a good save from a low drive from the edge of the area.

However Largs were starting to get into their stride when they scored the opener as Will Sewell got in low to turn into the net after Duffy’s powerful header goalwards.

And the veteran striker ex Rangers forward made it two as he showed his deadly finishing after a good fleet footed move from Thistle on 21 minutes.

Sewell nearly made it three but was off balance while the Dalry keeper King also made a top stop to deny Thistle.

Howeve King stood no chance as Simon McBryde delivered a left footed strike from distance into the top left corner for number three on 35 minutes.

Dalry pulled a goal back within minutes of the 2nd half getting underway as Fairns dived in to prod home following a corner.

With ten minutes to go Duffy should have made it four as he turned well in the box but blasted over the bar from a good position. It came moments after

Wilton had made a top quality save at full stretch to deny Dalry a route back into this cup encounter.

Largs had squandered several good openings in the second half while Dalry had a few breaks and corners to keep the Barrfields side defensively on their toes.

Thistle got the all important early goals but Dalry’s early second half goal put a different complexion on this game.

Largs still dominated proceedings and should have scored more for their endeavours but it was job done for Thistle as they enter the second round. As for Dalry, they put up a good fight and refused to lie down and created a few near things which may well have reduced the deficit.

LARGS: Wilton, McLeod, Devine, McGrath, Hughes, Faulds, Ramsay, McBryde, Sewell, Duffy, Martin. Subs: McCreath, Forbes, McLean, McMaster, Tennant, Johnston.

DALRY: King, A Catlow, Taylor, Etherson, Love, Fairns, Cowan, Mugwanda, Millar, J J Catlow,McLaughlin. Subs: Duggan, Gray, Ellis, Stirling, Easdon, Brown, D Fairns