Chronic disease prevention and management platform Lark Health announced it will be available through CVS Caremark’s Point Solutions Management program.

CVS Caremark customers will have the ability to access Lark’s coaching programs, including the company’s GLP-1 cost containment and obesity management offerings, through CVS Caremark’s platform.

In a LinkedIn post, Lark said it can tailor a holistic program that is scalable, available 24/7 and built upon specific employer needs, including medical cost savings, behavior change-driven weight loss solutions for appropriate members and predictive modeling to increase insights into personalized GLP-1 management and graduation.

Lark Health offers programs to help prevent and manage hypertension and diabetes. The Lark app can be used with connected devices, such as scales, blood pressure monitors and blood glucose monitors. The app can also be used to communicate with Lark coaches.

“Employers are responding to tremendous demand for GLP-1 medications and weight management among employees and given the costs of these drugs, they need flexible solutions that fit their members’ needs,” Julia Hu, Lark Health CEO and cofounder, said on LinkedIn.

THE LARGER TREND

In 2024, Lark Health appointed Darren Eckberg as chief growth officer to oversee the expansion of the company’s AI-enabled GLP-1 cost-containment technology.

Eckberg previously held executive positions at EnvisionRx/Rite Aid, Express Scripts, Prime Therapeutics and IngenioRx/Anthem.

In 2022, Lark Health developed an AI-enabled platform aimed at preventing and managing atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and coronary artery disease in partnership with Roche Diagnostics.

In 2021, Lark Health secured $100 million in a Series D funding round. Deerfield Management Company led the raise, with participation from PFM Health Sciences and returning investors Franklin Templeton, King River Capital, Castlepeak, IPD, Olive Tree Capital and Marvell Technology cofounder Weili Dai.