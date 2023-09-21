Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said Federal Reserve policymakers are too optimistic with their latest set of economic projections, cautioning that they are at risk of being surprised by both faster inflation and weaker growth than they anticipate.

“The Fed is considerably too optimistic,” Summers said on Bloomberg Television’s Wall Street Week with David Westin. “It’s more likely than not that they’re either going to get surprised on the higher-inflation side, or on the weak” growth side, “or possibly both could materialize — in a stagflationary kind of dynamic,” he said.

Fed policymakers boosted their forecasts for economic growth this year and next in their latest projections on Wednesday. They also cut their estimate for core inflation, which strips out food and energy costs, for this year, and see it at 2.6% by the end of 2024 — not far from the 2% target.

While Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his press briefing that a soft landing isn’t his baseline expectation and that he “wouldn’t want to handicap the likelihood of it.” He also played down the importance of the median forecasts of policymakers. After keeping interest rates unchanged Wednesday, the Fed will “proceed carefully” going forward, he said.

Summers, a Harvard University professor and paid contributor to Bloomberg TV, applauded Powell for abandoning “forward guidance” and being prepared to respond flexibly to data and the outlook as they evolve. Still, the Fed moved “too slowly” away from telegraphing its upcoming moves, he said.

Fed officials penciled in one more rate hike by year-end in their updated projections, with two reductions seen in 2024. Summers said “there’s probably more risk that they’re going to need to move rates upwards more than they’re now projecting, but the risk is very much a two-sided one.”