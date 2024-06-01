Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown recently engaged in a low-key tiff with his franchise. After seeking an extension on his contract, the Kings had offered to retain him for three additional years at the cost of $7 million/year. However, several reports revealed that Brown rejected the deal on grounds of seeking at least $10 million. This seemed to indicate that Brown may end up leaving the franchise and head to the one that is currently in search of a new head coach: the Los Angeles Lakers. After a few days of deliberation, however, the coach and his team seem to have met in the middle.

A couple of minutes ago, renowned ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski took to his official X account to share an update. He broke the news that Mike Brown is set to get a $4 million raise that would increase his annual pay to $8.5 million for the 2024-05 season, the last year of his existing contract. In addition to this, he will continue to receive the same amount for the next two seasons as well.

The deal was announced barely a day after social media had erupted with the suggestion that Mike Brown should head to the Lakers. The franchise has been on the lookout for their own head coach ever since 50-year-old Darvin Ham was fired a couple of weeks ago. Amongst the various names being suggested as a potential replacement, former Orlando Magic player JJ Redick was gaining the most traction. With Mike Brown now out of the picture, Redick is back in consideration!

Mike Brown’s contract extension was on hold at the same time when his colleagues from rival franchises were getting a boost in their pay. The most significant change had occurred in the case of Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who recently signed on to a two-year, $35 million extension. As a result, he has now become the highest earning coach in the league. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra signed an historical eight-year, $120 million contract in January. After months of waiting, the two-time Coach of the Year now also has a boastful raise to his name.

Has JJ Redick already chosen his assistant coaching staff?

When JJ Redick’s name was being rumoured as a potential contender to be Darvin Ham’s replacement, the reactions were mixed. While some stated that his zero coaching experience was a major drawback, others believed that his basketball IQ, combined with his close association with LeBron James, would work well in his favour. As the former NBA star continues to be the top name to become the next head coach, there are rumours that he has already prepared himself for the transition.

During a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, TNT Insider Chris B Haynes revealed “I will be very surprised if their next Head Coach is anybody but JJ Redick. Everything that I’m hearing is JJ Redick. From what I know he’s doing some background, calling some assistant coaching candidates who might be able to join his staff.”

Despite the fact that the Lakers have not officially announced JJ Redick as the head coach, there is speculation that they are already putting together his assistant staff. NBA reporter Marc Stein believes that the management may be in talks with Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell and current Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego to join Redick.

via Getty DENVER, COLORADO – DECEMBER 25: Former NBA player JJ Redick works for ESPN at Ball Arena on December 25, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

The Sacramento Kings have locked their decision by retaining Mike Brown. Now, it remains to be seen how long will it take for the Lakers to come to a final decision.