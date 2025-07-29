



When a retailer or restaurant opens on the Las Vegas Strip, it’s a major milestone.

Even an established chain like In-N-Out Burger coming to the Strip is an event. And the burger chain, which already had one location in the Caesars Entertainment’s (CZR) Linq Promenade, is making its second Strip location one to remember.

“Slated to open in 2026, this three-story, 10,520-square-foot restaurant will be a centerpiece of The BLVD, a sprawling 400,000-square-foot development at 3755 S. Las Vegas Blvd. It will include ample dining space as well as a massive company store loaded with merch for fans of the SoCal-based chain to take home from their travels,” Sunset Magazine reported.

In-and-Out won’t be alone in expanding or opening a first location on the Las Vegas Strip. Dozens of businesses will be betting big on Las Vegas.

That includes popular beauty brand Drybar, which will be expanding its Las Vegas presence.

A salon that specializes in blowouts, Drybar will open in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort in the fall. Drybar also has a location inside the Fashion Show Mall.

Miracle Mile has been remodeling and adding new stores. Image source: Shutterstock

Miracle Mile Shops brings new stores to the Las Vegas Strip

Miracle Mile Shops, located on the Las Vegas Strip next to Caesars’ Planet Hollywood Resort Casino, will add three new tenants:

Miss A: Miss A is a beauty and lifestyle store offering affordable, trend-forward makeup, skin care, accessories, and more — all curated to deliver high-quality, cruelty-free products at unbeatable prices. It's a fun, vibrant shopping destination for beauty lovers of all ages.

Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop: Rocket Fizz is the largest and fastest-growing candy and soda pop franchise in North America, with over 100 locations across United States and Canada. Rocket Fizz features an impressive selection of over 3,000 unique candies, sodas and gifts, including exclusive private-label products.

Puffy Cotton Candy: Puffy Cotton Candy takes cotton candy-making to thrilling new heights. Cotton candy artists spin custom creations by hand in eye-popping flavors, sizes, shapes, and colors. In addition to spinning delicious cotton candy clouds, cakes, and crystals, Puffy Cotton Candy is famous for crafting mesmerizing cotton candy characters.

These will join a number of other retailers that had previously opened at Mile:

Pop Mart : A global collectible toy sensation, Pop Mart will bring its creative products to Las Vegas. Known for its collaborations with top artists, the store will offer limited-edition items and fun souvenirs for collectors and pop culture fans alike.

Pop Mart : A global collectible toy sensation, Pop Mart will bring its creative products to Las Vegas. Known for its collaborations with top artists, the store will offer limited-edition items and fun souvenirs for collectors and pop culture fans alike.
Briggs & Riley: Known for premium luggage, Briggs & Riley offers durable, stylish, and functional travel gear with a lifetime warranty.

Oculus Sunglass Boutique: Oculus Sunglass Boutique's mission is to be the premier shopping and inspiration destination for the top brands, latest trends, and exclusive styles of high-quality fashion and performance sunglasses. The store carries Cartier, Gucci, Celine, Dita Eyewear, Dior, and Versace brands.

Lovisa: A go-to destination for fashion jewelry, Lovisa offers a stunning selection of trendy and timeless accessories.

Intimissimi: Known for its stylish and comfortable legwear, swimwear, fashion-forward clothing, and intimates, Calzedonia | Intimissimi will bring European charm to Miracle Mile Shops. Shoppers can explore a curated selection of shapewear, intimate wear, hosiery, leggings, and beachwear for a chic and effortless look.

Miracle Mile Shops has also added some of the nation’s most sought-after eateries in the Miracle Eats Food Court: Tacotarian, Fat Tuesday, Carnegie Pizza, Lobster ME, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Off-the-Las Vegas Strip outlet mall adds big names

Located near downtown, Las Vegas North Premium Outlets has expanded its selection of retailers with new store openings and upcoming arrivals:

Luluemon has completed its expansion at the center, now featuring an even broader selection of the brand’s signature athletic apparel and accessories.

has completed its expansion at the center, now featuring an even broader selection of the brand’s signature athletic apparel and accessories. Vuori offers high-quality performance apparel inspired by the active California lifestyle.

offers high-quality performance apparel inspired by the active California lifestyle. The only HOKA storefront in Las Vegas offers signature ultra-cushioned footwear designed for runners, athletes, and anyone seeking superior comfort and support.

storefront in Las Vegas offers signature ultra-cushioned footwear designed for runners, athletes, and anyone seeking superior comfort and support. Annie Fontaine brings timeless elegance to the center with its iconic tailored white shirts, feminine silhouettes, and refined details that blend classic style with modern sophistication.

brings timeless elegance to the center with its iconic tailored white shirts, feminine silhouettes, and refined details that blend classic style with modern sophistication. With a focus on versatility, TravisMathew creates products that are crafted to make you look and feel your best, no matter the activity. Inspired by Southern California’s laidback yet active lifestyle, each design leaves you confident, comfortable, and capable of fitting in while standing out.

“Coming soon, Dr. Martens will bring its decades-old tradition of innovation to the center with a mix of new designs and iconic footwear for men, women, and kids. Additionally, Aritzia has just been announced as a new store, set to join later this year with its sought-after, fashion-forward styles,” the shopping center shared in a press release.

