An explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department training facility Friday killed three people, the US attorney Pam Bondi said. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the explosion at LASD training facility.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the deadly incident at a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department training facility in East Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai earns five time more than him. How did she become a teen millionaire?



Here are ten things you need to know in LASD explosion:

– A deadly explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department training facility in Monterey Park left three deputies dead Friday.

-The incident, which is believed to be an accident at this time, was reported just before 7:30 a.m. at a LASD compound. According to ABC News, it is believed to be the compound that houses the sheriff’s department’s special enforcement units and bomb squad.

Live Events

-Three deaths have been confirmed to be LA County Sheriff deputies, prompting a swift response from emergency services and raising questions about safety protocols at the site.

ALSO READ: Stimulus payments worth $300 to $1,700 to hit bank accounts of Americans in days. Check eligibility and key dates



-The FBI confirmed its involvement in the investigation of Friday’s deadly explosion at LASD facility. A FBI spokesperson told NewsWeek the bureau has responded but is deferring to LASD for details, citing the sensitive nature of the incident.-AIR7 footage shows the blast may have originated near a Bomb Squad vehicle parked on-site, thus raising concerns regarding the site’s safety, reports NewsWeek.

-LASD officials have confirmed a “loud noise” but have not yet released a formal statement on the cause or scope of the incident.

-The facility is used for specialized law enforcement training, and investigators are working to determine whether explosives or hazardous materials were involved.

ALSO READ: Did CBS cancel Stephen Colbert’s show over Trump’s $16million win over ‘60 Minutes’ lawsuit? Check details

-The US Department of Homeland Security is working with state and federal law enforcement to respond to the explosion. In a post on X, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said “updates will be provided as they become available”. “Pray for our law enforcement and their loved ones,” she added.

-Following Friday’s fatal explosion at the Biscailuz Training Center, spotlight is back on Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s history of safety incidents at its facilities. The department has faced multiple hazardous events over the past decade, including at least four fires at mobile shooting ranges used for deputy firearms training, as per NewsWeek.

-Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the fatal explosion at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Special Operations Bureau in East Los Angeles, which claimed the lives of three deputies. In a statement posted by his press office, Newsom confirmed that the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is in contact with LASD and has offered full state assistance.

