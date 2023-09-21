‘Something is growing’: Klopp speaks on Liverpool’s ‘potential’ this season
Liverpool face Austrian opponents LASK Linz on Thursday evening, marking the beginning of the Europa League group stage for 2023/24. While the Reds are more used to playing midweek games in the Champions League, a poor year last season has proven costly – and also paved the way for a summer revamp in midfield.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have started this year well in terms of results, despite some remaining defensive issues, and in truth should be firm favourites to top Group E which also contains French side Toulouse and Belgians Union St. Gilloise.
LASK have been on a good run domestically, winning four of the last five to move into third place, but will need to lift their game even further to keep out their Premier League visitors. Liverpool have won their last four in the top flight and also sit third there. Follow all the latest updates from LASK vs Liverpool below and get all the latest football odds here.
GOAL! 87’ – LASK 1-3 Liverpool
And that’s the win sewn up! Great work from Nunez to win back the ball and push past his man, play it into Salah in the box and the Egyptian beats his man and pokes the ball through the ‘keepe’s legs from a narrow angle.
Great strength and composure and that’s 3-1 to Liverpool.
Karl Matchett21 September 2023 19:31
86’ – LASK 1-2 Liverpool
Repair work to the corner flag as the actual flag takes a bit of a trip down the touchline. All back in order and on we go.
Nunez can’t flick on a long throw and Liverpool go all the way back to Kelleher, who despite being beaten early on, has had a decent enough game.
Karl Matchett21 September 2023 19:31
82’ – LASK 1-2 Liverpool
Elliott goes for goal from 25 yards out but he never has the power or accuracy to really trouble matters.
Matip on for Konate, another who is working his way back to full fitness.
Karl Matchett21 September 2023 19:27
78’ – LASK 1-2 Liverpool
A real muddle of a few minutes as Liverpool try to press their advantage, LASK try to counter a few times and everybody gives it away an awful lot.
Tsimikas, one of those who has come in tonight for the visitors and hasn’t really done enough to suggest they should do so more often, sends another poor delivery into the box and Gomez needs to sprint back to clear LASK’s counter.
Luckeneder replaced by Darboe for the last 10 minutes plus stoppage time.
Karl Matchett21 September 2023 19:23
74’ – LASK 1-2 Liverpool
Gravenberch makes a burst through the middle and it’s three on three – he picks a pass to the left but it’s intercepted and as he tries to recover the ball he seems to go down with either an injury or perhaps fatigue, this being his first start of the season.
On comes Salah and he immedately creates two openings, seeing a shot blocked almost on the line. Liverpool looking to wrap this one up now.
Karl Matchett21 September 2023 19:18
70’ – LASK 1-2 Liverpool
Zulj goes down, wants a free-kick, his team play on, he stays down saying he’s injured, Liverpool win the ball back and similarly continue to play – he’s irate, the fans are fuming and the ref inexplicably decides that’s the time to halt play. Dismal officiating. Predictably, he’s absolutely fine after, bizarrely, a quick check of his teeth by the physio. Gave them a wobble, all looks fine, on he comes again.
Karl Matchett21 September 2023 19:14
67’ – LASK 1-2 Liverpool
Liverpool looking to control matters a lot more now and Szoboszlai is quickly running riot. He takes on two, surges through the middle and frees Diaz – his cross is cut out with Nunez waiting.
Suddenly it looks a difficult task for LASK after conceding twice in succession and it’s their turn for subs.
Mustapha and Kone on for Ljubicic and Havel.
Karl Matchett21 September 2023 19:11
63’ GOAL! – LASK 1-2 Liverpool
Liverpool ahead! A first real moment of quality in truth, as Elliott frees Gravenberch down the right flank after Nunez’s hold-up play, the Dutchman whips in a low cross first time and Luis Diaz is sprinting in to hammer the ball first-time past the keeper and in.
A rapid attack, much more like the Reds we’re used to seeing, and the Premier League team are 2-1 up.
Karl Matchett21 September 2023 19:07
60′ – LASK 1-1 Liverpool
Subs for the Reds as Klopp turns to his bench.
Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Joe Gomez all come on; Doak, Bajcetic and Endo are off.
It dopesn’t immediately help as the ball comes to Ljubicic and he spins to shoot from eight yards – great save by Kelleher with his feet!
Karl Matchett21 September 2023 19:06
56’ GOAL! – LASK 1-1 Liverpool
Ziereis is booked for his late tackle, which came after Diaz had more or less got a shot away.
Darwin Nunez steps up to take it…and buries it! Brilliant spot-kick to level matters, right into the left corner and we’re square at 1-1.
Karl Matchett21 September 2023 18:59