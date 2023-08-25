Lassi is a cooling, refreshing drink made by blending thick curd / yogurt with milk, sugar & flavors. Sweet Lassi is popular in Punjab and North but enjoyed throughout India. Let us learn to make Sweet Lassi Recipe with step by step pictures and video.

Lassi is one of the drinks I relish not only in summer but always. It is so much satisfying to end a mild lunch with a tall mug of lassi that is cardamom flavored. I love the plain version that is served in local lassi shops than the punjabi version which is more with rich malai and rose flavor.

About Lassi

Lassi is blended yogurt which gained its popularity in Northern part of India. Lassi is a popular and refreshing beverage, especially in countries like India. Lassi has also gained popularity beyond South Asia and is sometimes found in international restaurants or cafes too. Lassi is made using yogurt, water, milk along with sugar and various flavorings.

Though Sweet Lassi is popular and most frequently demanding few even prefer Salt Lassi. Lassi is very heavy and thick which is served in shops, I made it on the lighter side by adding water and reducing malai. There are even salty versions of lassi too but I prefer the sweet version more.

Lassi helps to aid digestion due to the presence of probiotics in yogurt. Lassi can be had as an after meal drink or just served as a mid day drink.

The preparation of lassi has evolved over time as various regions have their own unique ways of making it. Some versions might include additional ingredients like nuts, honey, or even yogurt-based drinks with added spices.

I love all sweet lassi varieties, be it mango lassi, or rose lassi or plain sweet lassi or chocolate lassi I just love it! Churning fresh homemade curd using hand churner is always the best however you can use store bought curd and blend it in mixer too.

Lassi is not only enjoyed for its sweet and refreshing taste but also for its cooling properties, which make it a popular choice during the hot summer.

Sweet Lassi is a treat to beat the heat of the summer in a flavorful, cool manner. Lassi cools the body & soothes the heart!

You can check more lassi recipes here.

Lassi Recipe Video





Lassi Ingredients

Curd – Use thick not sour curd. Using homemade fresh curd is best.

– Use thick not sour curd. Using homemade fresh curd is best. Milk – Use any full fat milk preferably chilled. Boil then chill it before blending.

– Use any full fat milk preferably chilled. Boil then chill it before blending. Sugar – You can use regular white sugar or brown sugar too. Alternative

– You can use regular white sugar or brown sugar too. Alternative Cream – I used the cream from milk. The top thick layer that forms on top after boiling the milk.

– I used the cream from milk. The top thick layer that forms on top after boiling the milk. Flavoring – Cardamom and rose essence are the best flavoring for lassi.

– Cardamom and rose essence are the best flavoring for lassi. Nuts – I have used crushed almonds, you can use pistachios too.

Lassi Variations

There are different types of lassi, each with its own unique taste and ingredients. Here are a few common types that I tried:

1/4 milk boiled, cooled 1 big carrot boiled, pureed smooth

2 tablespoon sugar

1/4 milk boiled, cooled

1 tablespoon cane sugar

2 teaspoon coffee decoction

1 cup milk

8 pieces pista

4 strands saffron

1 teaspoon rose essence

1 teaspoon honey

1/4 cup milk boiled and chilled

3/4 cup thick curd

2 to 3 strands saffron optional

2 teaspoon sugar

1/4 cup chilled milk boiled,cooled & chilled

2 tablespoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon rose essence

1 tablespoon hot milk

10 strands saffron

1/4 cup milk boiled and cooled

3 tablespoon sugar

1 no cardamom

3 pieces badam

5 pieces pista

1/2 cup milk boiled and cooled

3 tbsp thandai mix

1 cup thick curd

1 heaped tablespoon gulkand

1 teaspoon sugar

1/4 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

Blend until smooth and creamy. Serve chilled!

Recipe

Lassi Recipe | Sweet Lassi Lassi is a cooling, refreshing drink made by blending thick curd / yogurt with milk, sugar & flavors. Sweet Lassi is popular in Punjab and North but enjoyed throughout India. Let us learn to make Sweet Lassi Recipe with step by step pictures and video. Total Time 15 minutes mins 1x 2x 3x Ingredients 1 and 1/2 cups thick curd chilled

1/2 cup milk

2 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon cream

1 no cardamom powdered

1/8 teaspoon rose essence Instructions To begin with first get ready with all your ingredients.

Now take chilled curd. Whisk well until creamy and smooth. Smooth and creamy curd ready.

Add malai, milk, sugar cardamom powder, rose essence. Use boiled, cooled and chilled milk.

Mix well. Beat it until frothy. You can use whipper blade in a mixer jar.

Creamy delicious sweet lassi ready!

Pour into serving glass. Garnish with nuts.

Serve Sweet Lassi chilled! Notes You can also add a pinch of saffron for extra flavor.

Actually you can top up more cream while serving as in shops.

You can use slightly use sour curd which works best.

No need to whisk the malai to a creamy texture as you need to feel the malai texture in your mouth while drinking.

You can use whipper blade and use mixer itself. Otherwise you can use a hand whisk or mathu (as I have used here) as I have done here.

Add 1 tbsp butter for a more rich creamy lassi. Nutrition Facts Lassi Recipe | Sweet Lassi Amount Per Serving (250 ml) Calories 222

Calories from Fat 99 % Daily Value* Fat 11g17% Saturated Fat 7g44% Polyunsaturated Fat 0.4g Monounsaturated Fat 3g Cholesterol 40mg13% Sodium 110mg5% Potassium 389mg11% Carbohydrates 24g8% Fiber 0.1g0% Sugar 24g27% Protein 9g18% Vitamin A 391IU8% Vitamin C 1mg1% Calcium 304mg30% Iron 0.2mg1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Lassi Recipe Step by Step

1.To begin with first get ready with all your ingredients.

2.Now take chilled curd.

3.Whisk well until creamy and smooth.

4.Smooth and creamy curd ready.

5.Add malai, milk, sugar cardamom powder,rose essence.Use boiled,cooled and chilled milk.

6. Churn it well using a hand churner. Beat it until frothy. Alternatively you can use whipper blade in a mixer jar or hand whisk to achieve the same consistency.

7.Creamy delicious sweet lassi ready!

8.Pour into serving glass.

9.Garnish with nuts.

Serve chilled!

Expert Tips

You can also add a pinch of saffron for extra flavor.

Actually you can top up more cream while serving as in shops.

You can use slightly use sour curd which works best.

No need to whisk the malai to a creamy texture as you need to feel the malai texture in your mouth while drinking.

You can use whipper blade and use mixer itself. Otherwise you can use a hand whisk or mathu (as I have used here) as I have done here.

Add 1 tbsp butter for a more rich creamy lassi.

Serving & Storing Suggestion

Lassi should be served chilled! Serve it fresh! Lassi keeps well for about a day in fridge. I would not recommend storing lassi as it tastes best when had fresh.

FAQS

1.What is plain lassi?

Plain lassi is just yogurt blended with milk, malai and water if needed. No salt or sugar is added to it, no flavorings also.

2.Can I use fresh cream for Lassi?

You can use fresh cream that is available in stores but fresh malai found on the top of milk after boiling is best suited for this recipe.

3.Is cream must to add ?

No you can skip it and make a milder version of lassi without adding cream or butter. Just thick curd and milk is enough to make a great tasting lassi.