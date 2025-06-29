Diners got their fill one last time as a decades-old food court in high-end supermarket City’super in Hong Kong’s Times Square shopping centre served its final customers on Sunday.

The closure of the Amazing Food Hall, located in the basement of the upscale Causeway Bay shopping and office complex, marked the end of an era for the premium supermarket chain’s dining ventures.

The food court, popular for its offerings of sushi, grilled meats, noodle dishes, a well-stocked wine and sake cellar, and a variety of international delicacies, officially ceases operations on Monday.

The space will be handed back to the landlord following the lease’s expiry, the Post earlier reported .

A small notice displayed at the entrance informed customers of the closure “due to operational changes”.

The food hall was packed with regulars and occasional or new diners – some unaware it was their final chance to enjoy the venue.

Cindy Kwong, a retiree in her sixties who previously worked in marketing, said she had been a loyal patron for six years, often visiting five times a week as her yoga classes were nearby.