We are heading back to Munich for the IAA Mobility show 2023, September 5-10, as both media sponsors and attendees. If you want to see the latest in automobiles and mobility firsthand as well as pre-Octoberfest Munich, you should pick up some tickets and join us.

The world’s largest and most important mobility event offers manufacturers, suppliers, tech companies, service providers, and startups a wide range of opportunities to present themselves and their services to a broad international B2B and B2C audience. More than 500 top-class visionaries, stakeholders, and decision-makers will speak (speakers list) and discuss the current topics, future visions, and challenges of mobility.

Probably our favorite areas (and where you’ll likely find us because we’re forgoing the booth this year and staying mobile) is on the e-bike and mobility test track and vehicle test-driving area. The fun here is worth the price of admission alone.

But there is so much more. The show floor will be filled with the latest offerings from major auto manufacturers including Mercedes, BMW, Volkswagen, Porsche, as well as bike manufacturers like Specialized, Riese & Müller, Bosch, Brose, and more. There’s an app to connect you with other transportation, auto, and mobility insiders. There will be industry events, parties and stages all around Munich.

Fred, Micah, Natalie Portman, and myself will be attending this year. We’d love to meet some of our readers. Hit us up on socials or on the show floor!

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.iaa-mobility.com/en/visitors/plan-your-visit/tickets-and-prices (Summit/Conference/Ticket).

https://www.iaa-mobility.com/en/visitors/iaa-formats-professional-visitors/iaa-summit (Summit)

https://www.iaa-mobility.com/en/visitors/iaa-formats-professional-visitors/iaa-conference (Conference)