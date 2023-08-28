IT’S the last chance for Sky customers to claim free access to a premium streaming service on their boxes.

The rare deal expires at midnight today.

So if you’re yet to claim yours you’ll need to move quickly.

As you’re missing out on free Lionsgate+.

It features a number of smash-hit movies, such as Bend It Like Beckham, Dracula Untold, Olympus Has Fallen and Mary Queen of Scots.

There’s also plenty of bingeable TV shows as well, including The Great, Outlander and Dr Death.

You can get hold of three months free access to the platform via Sky VIP.

Lionsgate+ normally costs £5.99 per month.

Just make sure you cancel before the three months are up if you don’t want to pay for it.

All you have to do is say, “Lionsgate+ VIP” using your Sky remote’s microphone feature to get started.

Other Sky freebies up for grabs

The Sky VIP programme is free to join for Sky customers.

It features a number of giveaways every now and again.

For example, at the moment you can also get STV Player+ ad-free for three months.

There are also free cinema tickets and e-books worth checking out.

