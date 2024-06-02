NASA, Boeing, and ULA scrubbed the Crew Flight Test launch due to issues with the ground launch sequencer and ground support equipment at Cape Canaveral.

NASA, Boeing, and ULA (United Launch Alliance) scrubbed Saturday’s Starliner launch opportunity due to the computer ground launch sequencer not loading into the correct operational configuration after proceeding into terminal count. The ULA team is working to understand the cause.

The next launch opportunity for the launch of NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test was Sunday, June 2, at 12:03 p.m. EDT. However, NASA, Boeing, and ULA are forgoing that launch attempt, to give the team additional time to assess a ground support equipment issue at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex-41 in Florida.

Saturday’s launch was to carry NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to and from the International Space Station scrubbed due to an observation of a ground launch sequencer. The system was unsuccessful in verifying the sequencer’s necessary redundancy.

ULA will assess the ground support equipment overnight, and NASA will provide an update June 2 on next steps for the flight. The next available launch opportunities are Wednesday, June 5, and Thursday, June 6.