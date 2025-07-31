An American man and a Tunisian man who were detained by Israel while they were Gaza-bound on a Freedom Flotilla vessel to break the siege on the strip have been released from prison on Thursday.

Christian Smalls and Hatem Aouini were aboard the Handala when it was seized on international waters on 26 July.

Both were put in Givon prison in Israel. Both went on hunger strike for five days to protest mistreatment.

Aouini was received by the Tunisian embassy at the border with Jordan.

The U.S. Consulate and U.S. Embassy officials did not meer Smalls at the border, despite repeated requests for assistance and being notified in advance of his arrival details, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said in a press release.

All 21 volunteers aboard the Handala have now been released from Israeli captivity.

More than 10,300 Palestinian political prisoners remain captive in Israeli occupation prisons, with at least 320 of them children in violation of international law.

