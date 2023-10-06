ACE IMPACT was simply a fantastic winner of the Arc in Paris last weekend.

He flew home like a rocket and reminded me of the great Dancing Brave the way he went past on the outside.

He looks an exceptional horse and hopefully we get to see him next year in some big races in Britain, although he will be worth his weight in gold at stud as an unbeaten Arc winner so it would not be a surprise to see him retired.

What a brilliant run from Westover, too. He has danced every dance for the last couple of years and it was a blow to see he has run his last race due to an injury.

Rob Hornby gave him another great ride and he’s done Ralph Beckett and his team proud for a long time now.

I think that was Ralph’s ninth second in a Group 1 this year and apparently everyone is feeling sorry for him . . . I’m certainly not!

You’d rather have the runners to go in these races and finish second than just be on the sidelines!

Joking aside, what a credit he’s been. He went close in a Derby, won the Irish Derby in style and finished second in a Sheema Classic.

After my trip to Ireland for the sales there I’ve spent the week in Newmarket at the sales over here and, off the track, it is one of the most important few days of the season.

Book 1 at Tattersalls is where the best of the best are sold each year and the most powerful outfits in Britain and Ireland, and much further afield these days, are trying to get their hands on them.

Coolmore have already forked out a couple of mill for a Frankel colt and the market has been very solid.

It’s like ‘Deadline Day’ and the NFL Draft rolled into one.

Sadly, I didn’t have £2million quid in my back pocket but we’ve managed to buy six or seven to come home with so far and that’s what we aim for.

There’s still Book 2 and 3 to come and hopefully we’ll have the chequebook out again.

We’ve been non-stop all week, led by my mother who unofficially heads up our sales team.

We’re all in a house in Newmarket and it’s good fun but intense.

We make sure we see every single horse in the sale in the flesh.

That’s over 500 horses and then second looks at the ones we like and further vet checks on top of that.

It’s a chance to try and meet new people, too, and you never know . . . sometimes you can find a new owner here or there as well.

People are desperate to buy from this sale and that shows in the prices I guess.

Today we have an important gallops morning at Kingsclere.

We’re hoping to run See The Fire in the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket this Friday coming. She’s a horse we’re very excited about for next season and the plan is to run at Newmarket so long as she works well enough this morning.

Then on the track today we might not have as big of a team as we normally would but we have some nice chances.

Works Of Art (2.45), owned by The King and Queen, goes to Redcar for the Two-Year-Old Trophy.

She’s a big price but I think she may run into a place.

At Newmarket, Totnes (1.30) goes in the valuable fillies’ handicap. She’s climbed the ranks this season at some rate and should be in the mix once again.

Nymphadora (1.50) is back in action and should have a great chance in a Listed race at Ascot.

Jason Watson gets a good tune out of her and why it is a a strong race for the grade, I can’t see why she shouldn’t be bang there.

Ascot’s big race is the Howden Challenge Cup. We run Glenfinnan (3.35) for Mick and Janice Mariscotti who are great owners.

He won here a couple of starts back but didn’t quite fire again at Newmarket last weekend.

I do think he may still have a bit of improvement in him still and it’s a lovely race to run him in.

A stiff seven furlongs is about perfect for him and I think a sound surface is too.

