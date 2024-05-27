How about McDonald’s?
As always, McDonald’s opening times will vary depending on location during the long weekend.
With that in mind, it’s best to use its online store locator or call ahead for opening and closing times.
Most locations seem to be keeping to their usual schedule, but some, mostly high-street branches, will be affected by the bank holiday.
Late May bank holiday opening times
Stores across the UK are announcing their late May bank holiday opening hours.
If you look forward to hitting the shops over the late May bank holiday, you should make a note of these opening times in this blog.
What about Pure Gym?
Pure Gym is Britain’s largest gym chain by membership, with more than 1,500,000 members and 300 facilities in the UK as of 2024.
Good news for members, Pure Gym remains open over the late May bank holiday.
Clubs offering 24/7 access are open as usual — simply scan in as you would if you were training outside of manned hours.
Will The Gym Group be open?
The Gym Group is a chain of 24/7 no-contract fitness clubs in the UK.
There are more than 229 gyms across the UK as of 2023.
The company’s gyms offer a range of cardio and strength-training equipment, as well as group exercise classes and personal training services.
The good news is that the gym remains open during the late May bank holiday.
Esso petrol stations opening times
Esso is the biggest petrol station brand in the UK with over 1,200 locations.
Once again Esso garages are often open 24 hours a day, but the exact hours can vary depending on which one you go to — including over the bank holiday.
You can use Esso’s station finder tool on the Esso website to see which forecourts are open when.
You’ll also be able to see the other amenities it has, like toilets, food and drinks or an ATM.
Is B&Q open on the late May bank holiday?
The three-day weekend gives Brits the perfect chance to complete some DIY projects around the house or in the garden.
However, some stores across the UK have altered opening times on May 27.
Shoppers hoping to bag a B&Q buy or two are in luck as stores across the UK open for usual business hours on the late May bank holiday.
It is important to note that opening hours often differ from one branch to another, depending on where you are located.
Sites open at either 7am or 8am, and close at 8pm on bank holiday Monday, May 27.
To see the opening hours of your nearest store, visit the B&Q store locator.
Shoppers can also phone ahead to make sure.
