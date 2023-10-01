So Little Time, So Much To Write About In The World Of eLearning

Constantly evolving tech, fresh Instructional Design approaches, and changing learner needs make the eLearning sphere an exciting place to be these days. But this also makes it more challenging to decide what trends, strategies, and solutions to write about. Here are a few top choices to consider for your eLearning Industry guest article.

5 eLearning Topics To Cover This Month

1. Procedural Knowledge

What are the fundamentals of procedural knowledge, and how can L&D pros incorporate it into their employee development programs? How does it differ from declarative knowledge? What are some real-world examples of procedural knowledge?

2. Mental Health Awareness In The Modern Workplace

Every organization should prioritize work-life balance and raise awareness for mental health among their teams. How can companies focus on their employees’ psychological and emotional well-being? Why is it so crucial for employers to help lower stress levels and avoid toxic work environments?

3. Unexpected Reasons To Launch An Online Training Program

Improving on-the-job performance and reducing L&D costs are just some of the well-known benefits of online training. However, we’d love to hear about the lesser-known reasons why organizations should launch a virtual training program.

4. Talent Attraction

How do you secure top talent and attract candidates who are a great fit for your company culture? What do job seekers look for when considering openings? How do growth opportunities fit into your recruitment strategy?

5. eLearning Ecosystems

What makes up an effective eLearning ecosystem? How can organizations develop their own ecosystem that supports employees and maximizes modern technology? You can also explore the key components that are required, such as peer collaboration and diverse learning resources.

Wrapping Up

